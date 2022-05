Hungary's industrial producer price inflation rose to an annual 25.9% in March from 22.4% in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

The KSH said the March price changes were driven by higher raw materials and energy prices, rising wage bills and the weakening of the forint versus the euro, with the domestic PPI surging to 39.4% year-on-year.

Prices rose by 4.8% from the previous month, it said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)