Liu Liguo (b.1964) is a contemporary Chinese artist known for blending traditional aesthetics with modern media to create visually bold and conceptually rich works. A graduate of the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, Liu draws on cultural memory, identity, and social transformation, often using irony and theatrical flair. His signature “classic series” of ceramic sculptures featuring the iconic “butt” motif, combines grey humour with symbolic storytelling. Active since China’s 1990s art movements, Liu continues to explore the intersection of heritage and innovation, with recent works reflecting on ecological concerns and the rhythms of life in a rapidly changing world.
Damien Hirst (b.1965) is one of Britain's most prominent contemporary artists. A founding figure of the Young British Artists movement, he gained early recognition with Freeze in 1988. Hirst's fascination with mortality is reflected in works like The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, featuring a preserved shark. His vibrant series include Spot, Butterfly, and Spin paintings. In 2022, Hirst released The Empresses, a glittering butterfly print series honouring powerful women. Taytu Betul evokes motion and resistance, while Theodora celebrates Byzantine strength through rich crimson tones and symmetrical elegance.
Coplu is a self-taught Turkish artist whose vibrant, whimsical works celebrate the motto “Life is Beautiful.” Through iconic symbols like hearts, trees, boats, and clouds, he explores human emotions, relationships, and our deep connection to nature. His colourful compositions blend rich textures and joyful imagery to reflect love, freedom, and the beauty of existence. With exhibitions across the globe and public sculptures like “Nature of Love-Warmth” in Singapore’s Changi Airport, Coplu’s art transcends cultural boundaries, inviting viewers into a world of optimism, imagination, and emotional resonance rooted in the harmony between humanity and the natural world.
Ho Siu Chong (b.1977) is a Hong Kong-based artisan renowned for transforming traditional craftsmanship into poetic wearable art. Trained in design from a young age, he developed his practice through hands-on exploration of diverse techniques. His creations reflect a deep appreciation for nature, family, and the fleeting beauty of life. Inspired by his children and personal experiences, his sculptural adornments radiate warmth, innocence, and a meticulous sense of proportion. Chong combines enamel, gemstones, titanium, and gold with intricate mechanical structures, crafting pieces that merge emotion, innovation, and elegance – each one a reflection of his philosophy and artistic spirit.
South Korean artist Kim Hoe-won (b.1968) draws deep inspiration from the timeless elegance of the Baekjamoon, or traditional Korean moon jar. He reimagines the jar as a contemplative space, filled with shimmering willow branches that sway in hues of blue, as if moved by an invisible breeze. These delicate forms evoke a sense of motion within stillness, layering memory and perception that bridges Eastern sensibility with contemporary minimalism, inviting viewers into a meditative world where silence speaks and sentiment lingers. Kim continues to explore the emotional resonance of material and form, shaping a unique visual language rooted in Korean aesthetics.
Hisahiro Fukasawa (b.1976) is a Japanese visual creator whose work reimagines classical kachōga (flower-and-bird painting) through a contemporary lens. Blending gold-leaf craftsmanship with modern design aesthetics, he pioneers a neo-traditional style that bridges East and West. His birds, often adorned with floral crowns and intricate patterns, evoke both celebration and introspection. Fukasawa’s acclaimed series Golden Whispers explores harmony between nature and the human spirit. With solo exhibitions across Asia and Europe and works held by the Mucha Foundation, his art invites viewers into a meditative yet dazzling visual symphony, where tradition meets innovation in a transcultural dialogue.
Hotel Artz Fair
Founded by Garth Grierson and Terry Ma in 2024, Hotel Artz Fair presents an intimate and engaging art experience that differentiate itself with other players. Now in its second edition, the Fair continues to nurture the local art scene while promoting accessibility of art of emerging, mid-career and established artists from around the world.
