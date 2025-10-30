“We are thrilled to bring back this immersive and personal art experience to Hong Kong,” said Garth Grierson and Terry Ma, co-founders of Hotel Artz Fair. “This year, we’re proud to present a rare exhibition of four seminal works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a vibrant curation by Tanya Baxter featuring icons like Warhol and Chagall, and a historic debut collaboration between Japan’s legendary ULTRAMAN and local artist William Kan. These highlights reflect our commitment to pushing boundaries and deepening the dialogue between global and local creative voices.”

A Global Tapestry of Talent

This year’s edition features a compelling mix of emerging and mid-career artists from around the world. British expressionist painter Jesse Grylls brings raw emotional intensity to his canvases, while Australian muralist Jamie Torpey offers bold abstract portraiture. Hong Kong artist William Kan showcases his multidisciplinary approach, blending tradition with contemporary flair.





Mid-career talents include English painter Pip Todd-Warmoth, whose works are part of HRH King Charles’ private collection; Turkish painter and sculptor Coplu, celebrated for his emotionally resonant and colour-rich creations; and Japanese artist Hisahiro Fukasawa, known for his meticulous brushwork and masterful gold-leaf layering.





Curated Icons and Contemporary Voices

Internationally acclaimed art adviser Tanya Baxter, recognized by Spear’s as one of the world’s top 500 art advisers, brings her signature curatorial flair to the Fair. Her showcase will feature a vibrant mix of post-modern, modern British, and contemporary works, including pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marc Chagall, Tracey Emin, Bridget Riley, and Andy Warhol, presented alongside emerging and mid-career artists such as Rocco Ritchie and Pip Todd-Warmoth.





Special Exhibition – Basquiat: Two Years, Four Moments

In collaboration with a private collector, four pivotal works by Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960–1988), created between 1982 and 1983 will be unveiled. This intimate exhibition invites guests to step into Basquiat’s creative world, offering a deeper understanding of his artistic language and cultural impact. These privately held pieces are rarely seen and carry immense market significance, making this showcase a landmark moment for the region’s art scene.





A Heroic First: ULTRAMAN Meets Hong Kong Art

In a landmark moment, the Fair will host ULTRAMAN’s first-ever artistic collaboration outside Japan, presented by Gabangel. This debut features a newly commissioned work by William Kan, fusing the iconic Japanese superhero’s legacy with local creative energy in a bold, cross-cultural statement.





Beyond the Canvas: Immersive Experiences Await