Embodied carbon accounted for 70% of Hongkong Land's total carbon emissions in 2025, with industry research indicating that more than 80% of the embodied carbon in a typical new commercial building is associated with concrete, brick and steel. Cement production generates about 7% of global CO₂ emissions, more than three times that of civil aviation, making it a critical decarbonisation priority.

Tomorrow's CENTRAL is Hongkong Land's bold three-year plan to transform the LANDMARK retail portfolio. Announced in June 2024, the project is ambitious in its scope, encompassing extensive façade enhancements, retail renovations and office lift-lobby relocations From inception, sustainability has been the project's guiding principle.







The CarbonCure concrete mix technology was deployed by Hongkong Land and Gammon in November 2025 after it was approved by the Buildings Department in September 2025 following a rigorous 18-month testing and preparation period.





Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "Sustainability is a key business priority for Hongkong Land. Using lower carbon concrete on Tomorrow's CENTRAL helps to advance the goals of our Sustainability Framework 2030. As the first developer to apply this technology in Hong Kong's premium commercial sector, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and encourage wider industry uptake."



Eddie Tse, Group Sustainability Manager, Gammon Construction, said: "We are delighted to partner with Hongkong Land on Hong Kong's first application of CarbonCure concrete. Their strong commitment to sustainability and openness to pioneering solutions have been instrumental in making this milestone possible. By permanently mineralising carbon within building materials and reducing cement use, lower carbon concrete represents a meaningful step forward in embodied‑carbon reduction. With this successful deployment, we look forward to extending similar innovations across the industry and collaborating with more clients to drive low‑carbon construction in Hong Kong."



CarbonCure offers one of the most effective solutions, reducing cement content by 4–7% without compromising concrete quality or performance. The new technology injects captured CO₂ into fresh concrete during mixing, where it undergoes a chemical reaction to form a mineral, permanently trapping carbon within the material. When combined with a low-carbon concrete mix containing approximately 40% Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBS), a 34% carbon emissions reduction is achieved compared to traditional non-green concrete.Implementing this innovative technology supports Hongkong Land's target of achieving a 22% reduction in Scope 3 carbon intensity by 2030. It also aligns with Tomorrow's CENTRAL project's sustainability objectives, including using 100% low carbon concrete, 100% green rebar, and 100% sustainable timber during construction, and to divert 75% of construction waste.