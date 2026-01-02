Largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion features 3 Innovation Award-winning game-changers showcasing immense potential to scale

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.

Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:
  • Widemount Dynamics Tech: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.
  • PointFit: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.
  • Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab® is the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.
Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the "Dentist coming in handy" approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its "AI Physiotherapy for Everyone" solution; the launch of "wuBiee & wuBiee wrap" that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now.

In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:
  • Date: 7 January 2026
  • Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
  • Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian

Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)

No.
Company Name
Booth Location
1
0x Limited
Eureka Park
2
AIeveR Robotics Limited
Global Pavilion
3
Airoma AI Limited
Eureka Park
4
AniMed Technology Limited
Eureka Park
5
AP Infosense Limited
Global Pavilion
6
Aporion Technology Limited
Eureka Park
7
BuyHive Limited
Eureka Park
8
Cartesius Robotics Limited
Global Pavilion
9
Cresento Limited
Eureka Park
10
Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited
Global Pavilion
11
Dealer Send Logistics Limited
Global Pavilion
12
Decennium Platforms Limited
Eureka Park
13
Dentomi Limited
Eureka Park
14
DRESIO Limited
Global Pavilion
15
Eieling Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
16
Entoptica Limited
Eureka Park
17
Ezygreenpak Limited
Global Pavilion
18
Feelings Group Limited
Eureka Park
19
Firefilm Group Limited
Global Pavilion
20
FreightAmigo Services Limited
Global Pavilion
21
Gembody Limited
Eureka Park
22
Glassdio Scientific Company Limited
Eureka Park
23
GoGoChart Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
24
Green Vigor Limited
Eureka Park
25
Greenbulb Trading Limited
Global Pavilion
26
Hay-koze Limited
Eureka Park
27
Haylo Tech Limited
Eureka Park
28
HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB
Global Pavilion
29
Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited
Global Pavilion
30
iCombo Tech Company Limited
Eureka Park
31
ImageVector MedTech Limited
Eureka Park
32
Immune Materials Limited
Eureka Park
33
Innobound Limited
Eureka Park
34
Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited
Global Pavilion
35
Mangdang Technology Co., Limited
Eureka Park
36
MedVision Limited
Eureka Park
37
Meridian Innovation Limited
Global Pavilion
38
MintMind Limited
Global Pavilion
39
Mirror Caring Limited
Eureka Park
40
MMSTAR Technologies Limited
Eureka Park
41
moftBODY Limited
Eureka Park
42
Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited
Eureka Park
43
Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited
Global Pavilion
44
Nuvatech Limited
Eureka Park
45
On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
Eureka Park
46
Plasticvore Chain Limited
Eureka Park
47
Point Fit Technology Limited
Eureka Park
48
ReSaTech Limited
Global Pavilion
49
Robocore Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
50
Shannon & Turing Technology Limited
Eureka Park
51
Solos Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
52
TG0 Limited
Global Pavilion
53
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Global Pavilion
54
UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
Eureka Park
55
Vcare Vision Technology Limited
Global Pavilion
56
Vista Innotech Limited
Global Pavilion
57
Webuild Tech Limited
Eureka Park
58
WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited
Global Pavilion
59
Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
Eureka Park
60
Xeroptix Technology Limited
Eureka Park
61
XOXO Beverages Limited
Global Pavilion

Remarks:
  • The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo.

Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HKSTP

More information about HKSTP is available at .


HKSTP