The HKFYG Cultural Services Unit has long been dedicated to advancing local a cappella development and expanding opportunities for youth participation in arts and cultural activities. Through diverse a cappella training programmes and events organised annually, it has engaged over 380,000 participants from more than 300 secondary schools. In recognition of its contribution, the HKFYG was honoured with the "Arts Education Award (Non-school Category)" by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2010 and 2016. Signature initiatives such as the "Hong Kong International a cappella Festival," " a cappella Education Programme" and "Hong Kong Melody Makers" continue to promote music appreciation and nurture new a cappella groups, enriching the city's cultural landscape.

