HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - The Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank (HDBank) has been named one of the Top 5 Vietnamese listed companies with the best corporate governance practices at the prestigious ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards 2025, held on July 24 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The award is based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) conducted by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG) in collaboration with the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and involves a highly selective evaluation process.The recognition highlights HDBank's unwavering commitment to over a decade of innovation, transparent and modern governance, and the successful integration of ESG, digital transformation, and sustainable development into business operations.The awards ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries, including Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, alongside leaders from financial organisations, international investors, and corporate governance experts. Key discussions at the event centered on critical themes such as transparency, ESG integration, board diversity, digital transformation, and protection of shareholder rights.Mr. Kim Byoungho, Chairman of HDBank, said: "HDBank is committed to upholding the highest standards of governance – transparency, efficiency, and sustainable development – as the foundation of our international integration strategy."HDBank's more than decade-long journey of innovation bears the distinct imprint of Dr. Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Board. As a pioneering leader, she laid the foundation for HDBank's modern banking model, driven by advanced technology, human-centric values, and a vision for global integration.This consistent pursuit of excellence has earned HDBank recognition as one of Vietnam's Top 5 leading enterprises in corporate governance for 2025, placing it alongside major names like Vinamilk, FPT, and VPBank. This significant achievement not only solidifies the position and reputation of Vietnamese banks on the international financial map but also inspires HDBank to continue spreading impactful values to the community, investors, and the broader economy.Hashtag: #HDBank

