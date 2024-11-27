Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City." At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well . For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .

The Pavilion Extension of Plaza 66 in Shanghai is the first real estate project to use nearly 100% low carbon emissions steel in its building structure. The low carbon emissions steel, sourced from Baosteel, will achieve a 35% reduction in embodied carbon compared to conventional steel alternatives

A celebration ceremony to announce Baosteel’s BeyondECO ® low carbon emissions reinforcing bars and Hang Lung’s first adoption of nearly 100% low carbon emissions steel was recently held at Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Bar Factory in Wuhan. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Liu Luchang, Deputy General Manager of Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (tenth right), Mr. Du Xiufeng, Factory Director of Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Bar Factory (fifth left) and Mr. John Haffner, Deputy Director – Sustainability, Hang Lung Properties Ltd. (ninth right), and other representatives of both organizations. In addition, representatives from Hubei Metallurgical Industry Association, Hubei Steel Structure Association, Hubei Society for Metals, CITIC General Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jianye Construction Group Co. Ltd. also attended the ceremony

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.