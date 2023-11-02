Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. As of the second quarter of 2023, Xiaomi ranked among the top 3 in the global smartphone market, in terms of smartphone shipments, according to Canalys. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 654.5 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops, as of June 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, the company listed as Fortune Global 500 for the 5th consecutive year. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

