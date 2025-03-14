Globally diversified portfolio of crossover bonds aims to deliver attractive yields for investors



[1] Source: aberdeen Investments, 31/12/2024, USD Yield to Worst (USD Hedged) is the weighted average yield of all the bonds in the fund's portfolio. It represents the expected rate of return if the investment is held until all the bonds in the portfolio mature. It also evaluates the lowest possible yield without defaults. It represents the worst-case scenario for yield, assuming the bond is called or retired early by the issuer. The figure also captures the effect of non-USD exposure being hedged back to the base currency (USD). Yield to Worst is not a representation of a distribution yield.



[2] Singlife's Financial Freedom Index 2024.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 -("GROW"), the integrated investment platform under leading homegrown financial services company, in partnership with("aberdeen"), today launches a new share class of the abrdn SICAV II – Global Income Bond Fund (the "Fund"). Currently exclusive to GROW on its platform, theoffers investors a compelling Yield to Worst of 6.5% (USD hedged)[1], comprising appealing monthly payouts with potential capital appreciation.Finding a sweet spot between investment-grade bonds and high-quality high-yield debt, the Fund invests substantially in global multi-sector bonds rated BBB (the lowest investment-grade rating) and BB (the highest high-yield rating). This dual-market approach appeals to both conservative investors seeking stability and those pursuing higher returns. With a globally diversified portfolio spanning investment-grade, high-yield, government, and emerging markets bonds, the Fund offers attractive yield potential while maintaining moderate credit risk, making it a compelling long-term solution for income-focused investors.The launch comes at a pivotal time in the market. With inflation easing across most global markets and central banks expected to begin rate-cutting cycles, returns from short-term cash management instruments such as fixed deposits and money market funds have declined, making them less appealing to investors looking for higher yields. In such an environment, fixed income investments are gaining attention for their ability to provide higher yields and more sustainable returns. According to Morningstar, a leading global investment research firm, fixed income funds saw record inflows of USD1 trillion in 2024, trumping all other asset classes., said: "As part of our commitment to provide advisers and their clients access to innovative and high-quality investment opportunities, we are proud to partner with aberdeen for the launch of an exclusive share class of the abrdn SICAV II – Global Income Bond Fund. With rising life expectancy and increasing cost of living, many investors are looking for ways to secure reliable income to support their retirement goals. This Fund represents a compelling option for those seeking attractive, stable income solutions with controlled risks."As Singapore's population ages and life expectancy continues to rise, the need for reliable retirement income is becoming increasingly critical. A 65-year-old today requires an estimated $685,000 to fund 20 years of retirement, or approximately $2,856[2] per month, covering basic expenses. With stable and attractive payouts to support long-term financial security, the abrdn SICAV II – Global Income Bond Fund offers a sustainable solution for investors., said: "We are thrilled to partner with GROW with Singlife to introduce a new share class of the abrdn SICAV II – Global Income Bond Fund to investors. This Fund reflects aberdeen's commitment to help investors navigate market transitions with innovative solutions that aims to achieve sustainable, long-term returns. Looking at the existing landscape, the current bond yields across nearly all major fixed income sub-asset classes well exceed their 10-year averages, presenting an enticing entry point for fixed income investors. With a globally diversified portfolio of bonds, this Fund will be a valuable addition to any income-focused portfolio, offering the potential for high-yield returns at investment-grade risk levels."The Fund has a strong history of delivering consistent income and competitive performance. Over the past decade, it has consistently ranked among the top performers in its category, according to Morningstar. As of December 2024, the Fund is in the top 25% in terms of performance over the last one, five, and seven years within its category. This demonstrates its ability to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns across different market conditions, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors.GROW officially introduced the, at a launch event at Marina One, attended by industry leaders and financial advisers. Investors can contact their Financial Adviser Representatives or visit grow.singlife.com to learn more.Hashtag: #GROWwithSinglife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GROW with Singlife

GROW with Singlife is an integrated investment platform under the Singlife Group, a leading homegrown financial services company. GROW's platform offers an integrated investment solution that combines intuitive technology with tailored services, and a progressive range of products, alongside insights, tools, and support, to enable advisers to provide more meaningful and impactful advice to their clients. We are committed to supporting our employees, financial advisers, and end clients with care, consideration, and compassion at every step of their financial life journey.



About aberdeen

aberdeen is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for the future. Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors. aberdeen manages and administers £511.4bn of assets for clients (as at 31 December 2024). Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and Personal – focused on their changing needs. The capabilities in our investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge. Our teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs. As at 31 December 2024, our investments business manages £369.7bn on behalf of clients - including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks and family offices.



About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company that offers consumers a better way to financial freedom. We are headquartered in Singapore with a presence in the Philippines.



Singlife meets diverse customer needs by offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including life and health, general insurance and investments, employee benefits and financial advisory solutions.



We achieve this through a differentiated, open-architecture distribution model and Singapore's largest network of financial advisers.



A pioneer in the digital insurtech space, we offer digital solutions accessible through the Singlife App and GROW with Singlife, an investment platform.



We are a key player in the employee benefits solutions space and are the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. We're also one of three government-approved long-term care insurance providers in Singapore.



We take our commitment to achieving Net Zero seriously and are an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.



Singlife was formed from the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife, originally an insurtech start up, in January 2022. Singlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Life, who acquired Singlife in 2024. We have over S$14 billion in assets as of 31 December 2023 and are rated "A" and "Baa1" by Fitch and Moody's respectively.



Sumitomo Life was established in 1907 and is one of Japan's largest life insurance companies, with over US$300 billion in assets as of 31 March 2024.



Navigator Investment Services