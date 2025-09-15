GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is the world's first company to operate an all-electric ride-hailing service across multiple platforms. As a pioneer in sustainable transportation, GSM has built the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles. Founded by Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, GSM is committed to developing a future-ready mobility ecosystem while inspiring greener lifestyles in countries that are rapidly embracing sustainability. Green SM is GSM's official global brand, representing the company's vision and values in every market it serves. In Southeast Asia, Green SM operates in Indonesia, under the name Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and as Green GSM in the Philippines. Across all markets, the brand offers a refined travel experience with VinFast electric cars, professional drivers, and a service culture centered on safety and care. Green SM represents progress toward a future where technology, the environment, and humanity move forward together in harmony. The brand is committed not only to providing zero-emission transportation but also to fostering an environmentally conscious society in every market it operates. https://id.greensm.com/en

