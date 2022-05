German business morale rose unexpectedly in May, as Europe's largest economy shows resilience in the face of high inflation, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climax index rose to 93.0 in May following a revised reading of 91.9 in April.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a May reading of 91.4.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)