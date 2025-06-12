We have been providing reliable digital maps of Japan since our founding in 1994. We are one of the first to provide maps for AD/ADAS, which are essential for realizing advanced autonomous driving, as well as car navigation systems, map data for businesses, and location information solutions. In addition, through interactions with users of applications such as the move-to-earn app "TRIMA" released in 2020, it is becoming possible to grasp "insights" of real-world situations in real time such as human movements or the consciousness behind them. By combining vast amounts of big data, including people flow, with geospatial data that we have been accumulating over approximately thirty years and analyzing them using cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide "insights at this very moment" and contribute to society by creating a more comfortable and sustainable world. Download GeoSmile App App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1642245321 Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.geot.trimaglobal

