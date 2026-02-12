Dubai Multi Commodities Centre ("DMCC") is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world's fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business. For more information, please visit dmcc.ae .

FutureOne MENA ("FOM") is a pioneering consultancy firm focused on connecting family offices with future technology, with a particular emphasis on tokenization and RWAs, enabling them to access, structure, and invest in next-generation finance. FOM integrates comprehensive market analysis with proprietary multi-agent AI systems to deliver actionable insights across technology, political, economic, financial, and security dimensions. As the cornerstone of the AFFLUENCE Integrated Ecosystem, FOM connects QonBay (digital payments), FutureOne MENA (family office network), FutureOne Bloom (ESG finance), FutureOne Capital (asset management & RWA), and FutureRyse (quantum AI optimization), empowering investors with intelligent tools for portfolio optimization, deal analysis, and strategic engagement with tokenized assets. For more information, please visit www.futureonemena.com .

