SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 -, Asia's leading franchising and licensing trade event, will return from 13–15 August 2026 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore.Organised by MP Singapore, and presented by the Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore), FLAsia 2026 marks a new chapter for the long-running industry event as it enters its 21st edition under a new organiser partnership. The appointment of MP Singapore brings expanded regional reach, deeper industry engagement and a strengthened focus on business outcomes for exhibitors and visitors across Asia.FLAsia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 7,000 trade visitors and over 250 exhibiting brands from franchising, licensing, character IP, retail concepts and emerging business models. The event will continue to serve as a central marketplace for brand owners, franchisors, licensors, investors and entrepreneurs to connect, explore partnerships and identify expansion opportunities across regional and international markets.Building on the momentum from previous edition, the Brand Licensing Village will return in 2026. The dedicated zone will spotlight locally developed intellectual property that has already been successfully commercialised, offering visitors a focused platform to discover market-ready IP, connect with licensing experts and explore collaboration opportunities across categories. The Licensing Village reinforces FLAsia's role in supporting IP growth and brand extension within the region's licensing ecosystem.On the franchising front, the Chinese Franchise Conference will make a return, reflecting continued interest from Chinese brands and investors seeking expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia and beyond. Curated in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the conference will provide targeted insights, market perspectives and networking opportunities for Chinese franchise brands and regional partners.FLAsia 2026 will also feature international pavilions and brand participation from key markets, with brands from Korea, Thailand and other regional economies expected to be present, further strengthening the show's international profile. Alongside the exhibition showcase, the event will include curated business sessions, industry sharing, talent and career touchpoints, and dedicated zones highlighting innovation, IP development and brand growth, reinforcing FLAsia's position as a leading gateway for franchising and licensing opportunities in Asia."Partnering with MP Singapore marks a dynamic leap forward for FLAsia. Together, we're amplifying the event's influence and reach, ensuring the franchising and licensing community thrives as the industry surges across Asia." Mr Gan Shee Wen, President, Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore)."FLAsia is a well-established platform with strong industry trust, and we are pleased to be organising the event for the first time. By leveraging on MP's global network, we will connect brands, partners and stakeholders in a way that will foster an environment that encourages collaboration, supports quality participation and drives tangible outcomes for both exhibitors and visitors. We are excited to grow FLAsia alongside the industry in the years ahead." Jason Ng, Managing Director of MP Group.Franchising & Licensing Asia has, over the years, established itself as a key business platform for brands seeking growth, market entry and partnership opportunities in Asia. With Singapore as its springboard, the event continues to attract regional and international participation, reinforcing its role as a gateway to Asian markets.More information about FLAsia 2026 can be found at www.franchiselicenseasia.com Hashtag: #FLAsia2026 #Franchising #Licensing #BrandExpansion #TradeShowAsia #BusinessNetworking

About FLAsia

Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) – 21st Edition – Asia's leading marketplace for franchising and licensing, FLAsia brings together reputable brand owners, business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to create a dynamic platform for accelerating business growth, expanding professional networks, and increasing brand visibility across the vibrant Asian market.​ ​FLAsia provides the chance for exhibitors to showcase unique business concepts, engage in face-to-face meetings with high quality visitors and create meaningful business connections.​ ​Visitors get to connect directly with brand owners, franchisors, licensors, industry experts, and like-minded leaders, attend insightful conferences, and access high quality business opportunities.​







About Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore)

Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore's franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore's knowledge-based economy, FLA Singapore promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore into a regional franchise and license hub.



Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA Singapore also assists its members in their international development programmes. With an active growing membership of close to 150 companies, representing more than 250 strong brands, FLA (Singapore) is led and managed by a dedicated team of advisors, committee members and a full-time secretariat with the goal of supporting Singapore companies to expand internationally.





About MP Singapore

The MP Singapore (MP) is a global full-service agency that specialises in connecting and building eco-systems, industry engagement, events management and marketing. Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.



MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.





