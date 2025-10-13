



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2025 - Faraj Defence Lawyers has released new research highlighting the sharp rise in retail theft across Sydney and its connection to the city’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. The report finds that while financial strain is driving theft in some suburbs, in others the surge is driven more by opportunity within busy retail zones.

Sydney households are facing record-high expenses across nearly all categories. Average rent has increased from $550 per week in 2019 to $770 in early 2024, while the median house value has risen by almost 50 per cent in five years. Electricity bills jumped by up to $600 between 2022 and 2023, followed by another 29 per cent rise in 2024–25. Combined with soaring grocery and fuel prices, many households are struggling to keep up despite modest wage growth.





Need-based theft occurs in areas with high unemployment and financial stress.

Opportunity-based theft appears in affluent areas with large retail centres and heavy foot traffic. Data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows retail theft has risen steadily over the past decade, with some Sydney suburbs recording increases of more than 70 per cent in two years. The research identifies two main patterns:

Per capita figures place the City of Sydney at the top, with over 1,200 incidents per 100,000 residents due to its dense commercial landscape. Other high-ranking LGAs include Waverley, Burwood, Willoughby, and Strathfield. Conversely, Ku-ring-gai, Lane Cove, and Hunters Hill record some of the lowest theft rates, supported by higher household incomes and smaller retail areas.



Retail theft in NSW is charged under Section 117 of the Crimes Act 1900. Offences include concealing items, failing to scan goods, or switching price tags. Penalties range from fines and community correction orders to imprisonment, and even minor offences can lead to criminal records affecting employment and travel.

Hashtag: #farajdefencelawyers #sydneylawyers #legalguidance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Faraj Defence Lawyers

Faraj Defence Lawyers is a Sydney-based criminal defence firm specialising in theft-related matters. The firm is committed to providing expert legal guidance while recognising the complex social and economic circumstances that can contribute to criminal behaviour.



For more information, visit Faraj Defence Lawyers today for expert legal support.









Faraj Defence Lawyers