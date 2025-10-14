“Tomorrow Was _____: Fragments of Tomorrow, Told Through Fashion” Four Designer–Artist Duos Redefine the Future of Fashion Experiences

Tomorrow Was Archived (Imagery Installation)

Designer Alain Paul x Artist Liu Shuwei

2025 LVMH Prize finalist Alain Paul teams up with Shanghai-based artist Liu Shuwei, to explore time and emotion through illuminated lightbox installations, marrying Paul's dance-inspired tailoring with Liu's mastery of light and shadow.

2025 LVMH Prize finalist Alain Paul teams up with Shanghai-based artist Liu Shuwei, to explore time and emotion through illuminated lightbox installations, marrying Paul's dance-inspired tailoring with Liu's mastery of light and shadow. Tomorrow Was Becoming (Dance Choreography Video)

Designer Caroline Hu x Choreographer Emma Portner

Caroline Hu, winner of the first BoF CHINA PRIZE, joins forces with celebrated choreographer Emma Portner in a dance-film hybrid blending Hu's romantic couture with Portner's boundary-pushing explorations of movement, identity, and solitude.

Caroline Hu, winner of the first BoF CHINA PRIZE, joins forces with celebrated choreographer Emma Portner in a dance-film hybrid blending Hu's romantic couture with Portner's boundary-pushing explorations of movement, identity, and solitude. Tomorrow Was Glitched (AI-Generated Story)

Designer Didu x AI Artist 0nastiia

Didu, known for designing BLACKPINK's "Deadline" World Tour costumes, collaborates with AI artist 0nastiia on a tarot-inspired, AI-generated visual narrative exploring empowerment, transformation, and mysticism through a digital lens.

Didu, known for designing BLACKPINK's "Deadline" World Tour costumes, collaborates with AI artist 0nastiia on a tarot-inspired, AI-generated visual narrative exploring empowerment, transformation, and mysticism through a digital lens. Tomorrow Was Inspiration (Haute couture, 3D Sculpture & 4D Interactive Experience)

Designer Kevin Germanier x Sculptor Ram2isflat (known as Ram2) (feat. Digital Technologist James Cao)

Kevin Germanier, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony, partners with 3D sculptor Ram2 and technologist James Cao to create a 4D-scanned couture experience, letting visitors interact with and step inside the artwork in real time.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Organized by Hong Kong's renowned design hub PMQ, in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM),returns to Paris Fashion Week for the third time with its most ambitious project yet:Imagining a world suspended between fading memories and speculative futures, the immersive exhibition invites fashion and culture enthusiasts to explore the paradox of past and future through the lens of creativity, technology, and collaboration. As curator, FabriX transforms the Palais de Tokyo into a multi-sensory canvas, merging fashion, art, and technology to spark dialogue across cultures and redefine what fashion storytelling can be. It is supported by Hong Kong's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)."Tomorrow Was _____" harnesses AR try-ons, 4D visual creation, and AI storytelling to reimagine how fashion can be experienced. Beyond the runway, the showcase pushes the boundaries of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange—reflecting FabriX's growing influence in the global fashion scene and its commitment to reshaping fashion narratives for a new generation of consumers and audiences.Each chapter in the exhibition is created by a visionary designer-artist pairing, blending disciplines from couture to choreography, and from photography to AI, to explore the question: What will fashion mean tomorrow?To bring them all together, FabriX has enlisted renowned set designer Gary Card—famous for his immersive worlds for Dover Street Market, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Louis Vuitton—to craft a bold, futuristic set design. His signature vibrant grid system ties together all four duos' works into one unforgettable, multi-sensory narrative journey.As a global leader in digital fashion innovation since 2022, FabriX integrates AR mirrors, interactive installations, and 4D visualisation to transform exhibitions into immersive playgrounds for the next generation of fashion lovers. Supported by Innsvx (Hong Kong), Style3D, and 4DV.ai (Hangzhou), the showcase celebrates the fusion of craftsmanship, culture, and cutting-edge technology—creating a story that audiences can see, touch, and even wear.Exhibition: "Tomorrow Was _____: Fragments of Tomorrow, Told Through Fashion"Location: Point Perche, Palais de Tokyo, 13 Av. du Président Wilson, 75116 ParisDates: 29th September - 7th October, 2025Hashtag: #FabriXworld #FabriX2025 #FashionMeetsFuture #PMQHK #parisfashionweek #pfw

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Sphere Paris Fashion Week® showroom

Since January 2020, the FHCM has operated Sphere Paris Fashion Week® Showroom, with the support of DEFI and L'Oréal Paris. Sphere is part of its mission to support emerging designers. It brings together a group of brands selected for their creativity and development potential.



Womenswear Spring-Summer 2026 showroom session will take place at the Palais de Tokyo from Wednesday 1st October to Tuesday 7th October, 2025.



About PMQ

Located in the heart of Hong Kong's SoHo district, PMQ is the landmark of creative and design industries housing over 100 Hong Kong emerging designers. In 2014, PMQ was revitalised and transformed into a creative hub with a variety of design studios showcasing a wide array of design products including fashion and accessories, gifts & premium, homeware, and small furniture as well as other lifestyle goods and creative products. PMQ has now become an interactive platform for supporting up-and-coming creative talents and fostering a community of patrons and lovers of creativity, design, and heritage. It is also one of the popular venues in town for international design, arts, and cultural events from Hong Kong and around the world.



Webpage: https://www.pmq.org.hk/



About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



About FabriX

Founded in Hong Kong in 2022, FabriX emerged as a trailblazer in digital fashion, carving out a space on the cutting edge of fashion's digital frontier. What began as a platform to spotlight emerging creativity has since evolved into a global hub, fusing artistry with technology and redefining how fashion is imagined, produced, and experienced. Acting as both a catalyst and provocateur, FabriX challenges designers to break conventions and explore the uncharted edges of style. Its influence has already made waves on some of the industry's most prestigious stages: London Fashion Week FW2023, Paris Fashion Week FW2023 and 2024, and Pitti Immagine Uomo 107.



At ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, FabriX unveiled its cutting-edge AR Kiosk—an industry first that reimagines retail through instant virtual try-ons without physical stock. Beyond innovation, this milestone signals a paradigm shift, empowering designers to create with precision while enabling next-generation consumers to curate their personal style in ways that are both sustainable and boundary-breaking.



But FabriX isn't just about creating spectacles. Through radical collaborations, industry education, and pioneering case studies, it continues to shape the discourse on the future of fashion technology. Named one of HKFDA's Top 10 Fashion Visionaries of 2024, FabriX is setting the pace for a new era—bridging traditions with technology, cultures with creativity, and pushing fashion ever further into its digital frontier.



Website: https://fabrix.hk/blog/

https://fabrix.hk/collections/metalook-collection/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fabrixworld/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fabrixworld



FabriX