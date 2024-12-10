Eq8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kenanga Investors Berhad and was incorporated on 25 October 2007. Eq8 holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMSL) for fund management in relation to portfolio management which was issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. Its principal business activity is the provision of Shariah-compliant investment management services. Eq8 manages five equity ETFs that are listed on Bursa Malaysia. As at 30 November 2024, the asset under management is RM348 million.

Sixth from left to right: Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Yang Berhormat Senator Dato' Setia Dr. Haji Mohd Na'im bin Haji Mokhtar, Minister of Religious Affairs, Prime Minister's Office and Chairman of Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia; Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; Mr. Steven Choy Khai Choon, Chairman/ Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Kenanga Investors Berhad; and first from right: Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors Berhad at the launch of the world’s first Waqf-featured Exchange-Traded Fund, the Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf

