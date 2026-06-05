Epay Captures Global Spotlight at Money20/20 Europe

Forging Ahead, Driving Digital Growth The curtain has fallen, but a new journey has just begun. For Epay, the conclusion of this international expedition marks the starting point for a new chapter in empowering global growth. Standing at the forefront of the global digital economy, Epay remains committed to security as its foundation and innovation as its driving force, continuously building a compliant and rock-solid fintech infrastructure. Looking ahead, Epay will continue to dissolve geographical and financial barriers, marching alongside visionaries worldwide. We look forward to leveraging an even more forward-looking ecosystem to safeguard the global expansion of cross-border enterprises. With past milestones honored and the future ahead, we look forward to seeing you at our next stop—ChinaJoy in Shanghai!

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