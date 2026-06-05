Epay Captures Global Spotlight at Money20/20 Europe

As an innovative driver of global payment solutions, Epay made a powerful international impression by showcasing its robust product matrix and vertical industry solutions. Amidst this prestigious gathering of top-tier global decision-makers, Epay emerged as a focal point of the event, drawing significant industry attention with its specialized sector expertise and deep compliance capabilities.
On the floor, Epay's expert team provided in-depth, tailored consultations for fintech peers, social media platforms, digital marketing agencies, and B2B trading enterprises. Addressing complex pain points such as global pan-entertainment payouts and cross-border supply chain fund flows, the team demonstrated Epay's core global collection and payout capabilities alongside its flexible API solutions, precisely empowering businesses to expand internationally.
Furthermore, the Epay team engaged in deep-dive strategic dialogues with local commercial banks, international clearing organizations, and financial experts from various countries. Moving forward, Epay remains dedicated to expanding robust local payment networks, leveraging its forward-looking vision to power the global digital economy.
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About Epay
Forging Ahead, Driving Digital Growth
The curtain has fallen, but a new journey has just begun. For Epay, the conclusion of this international expedition marks the starting point for a new chapter in empowering global growth.
Standing at the forefront of the global digital economy, Epay remains committed to security as its foundation and innovation as its driving force, continuously building a compliant and rock-solid fintech infrastructure. Looking ahead, Epay will continue to dissolve geographical and financial barriers, marching alongside visionaries worldwide. We look forward to leveraging an even more forward-looking ecosystem to safeguard the global expansion of cross-border enterprises.
With past milestones honored and the future ahead, we look forward to seeing you at our next stop—ChinaJoy in Shanghai!
EPay