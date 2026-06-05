Energy Awaits When Summer Comes to Play at Galaxy Macau

From sun-soaked adventures to vibrant lifestyle experiences, discover 15 different ways to enjoy the season designed for peak play at Asia’s leading award-winning luxury resort

Stay at an award-winning hotel at Galaxy Macau to unlock exclusive access to the Grand Resort Deck.

The Grand Resort Deck's signature adventure ride sets a new benchmark for aquatic excitement.

With a dining portfolio that spans refined to relaxed, Galaxy Macau remains Asia's definitive award-winning culinary destination.

Galaxy Promenade blooms with immersive floral installations, transforming shopping into a summer escape. (Computer rendering)

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Water Play

Discover curated luxury retail experiences Engage with contemporary art and crystal exhibitions

Dine al-fresco at Grand Resort Deck Witness motosurf show – only this summer Enjoy party moments at Grand Resort Deck Experience the upgraded Adventure Rapids and the upcoming Aquatainment Island kids' zone at Grand Resort Deck Tech Play

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Receive good fortune while witnessing the Fortune Diamond Show Snap your glam moment by the Robotic Camera at the Jade Lobby Experience the Guia Circuit at Dynamic Driving Simulator at East Square Celebrate football fever at East Square to join interactive fan experiences celebrating global tournaments Catch concerts and major sporting events at the city's premier arena

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - Galaxy Macau invites guests to immerse in the vibrant energy of summer at the multi-award-winning, world-class luxury resort, where a curated list of 15 bespoke experiences awaits guests of all ages. As Summer Comes to Play at Galaxy Macau, this summer also marks a celebratory moment for the destination itself, reinforcing its position as the region's most complete resort ecosystem: expansive, confident and always ahead of the curve as it celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2026 with an elevated, one-stop resort experience defined by dynamic leisure, indulgence and discovery.A stay across Galaxy Macau's portfolio of distinctive hotels unlocks a seamless summer rhythm—where design-led accommodation opens the door to the city's most compelling aquatic, culinary and lifestyle experiences, all reserved for those who stay and play within the Galaxy precinct.This summer's exclusive hotel packages start from MOP1198++ per room per night, featuring world‑class accommodation at Andaz Macau or Broadway Hotel.Andaz Macau brings a bold, contemporary energy to every stay as a vibrant lifestyle hotel rooted in local culture and artistic expression. Designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Macau, it offers a dynamic environment inspired by the city's rich Chinese and Portuguese heritage.Just moments away via a covered walkway, Broadway Hotel delivers an effortlessly lively escape with boutique charm, personalised service and sweeping river views. Located along Broadway Food Street—home to over 40 authentic Macanese and Asian dining outlets—it offers guests a taste of Macau's most energetic, authentic culinary scene.At the heart of summer lies the Grand Resort Deck—Galaxy Macau's signature playground and the benchmark for resort-scale water experiences in the region. Elevated above the city, it delivers a rare blend of thrill and refinement, from surf-ready waves to resort-style beach escapes.The headline attraction takes on new energy this season, transforming a gentle float into a fast-paced aquatic ride that redefines what a lazy river can be. Weekends bring further spectacle, as the wave pool becomes a stage for high-impact surf performances, underscoring Galaxy Macau's role as both innovator and cultural patron.For younger guests, a newly unveiled water zone is set to join the resort's existing family facilities, cementing Galaxy Macau as the destination of choice for multi-generational summer travel.At the heart of the 15 must-try experiences is the iconic Grand Resort Deck—an expansive 75,000-square-metre aquatic haven. Widely recognised as Macau's premier water attraction, it features the world's largest Skytop Surfable Wave Pool and a collection of exhilarating water experiences.A standout highlight is the 575-metre Skytop Adventure Rapids—the longest of its kind in the world—which debuts an accelerated pace this summer, transformed into a high-energy aquatic journey for adrenaline packed thrills.Complementing the experience, the 8,000-square-metre Skytop Wave Pool generates waves of up to 1.5 metres, set alongside a pristine 150-metre white sand beach—creating an immersive, resort-style seaside experience. On top of these experiences, every weekend from June 19 to August 30 (both dates inclusive), the Skytop Wave Pool will be transformed into a mega stage for action-packed motosurf spectacles featuring local extreme sports athletes, reinforcing Galaxy Macau's dedication to supporting local sports development.This summer also marks the market debut of "Aquatainment Island" at the Grand Resort Deck—a vibrant new fun zone designed exclusively for toddlers up to nine-year-olds. Alongside the existing Splash Cove, this new addition cements Galaxy Macau as host to Macau's largest and most comprehensive outdoor aquatic playground for children.As an influential dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau presents dining options for every palate and persuasion, spanning 18 regional Chinese cuisines and 13 international culinary traditions—curating one of the most diverse gastronomic landscapes in the region.From Michelin-starred restaurants to Black Pearl-recognised establishments, alongside authentic favourites and contemporary concepts, at Galaxy Macau, every dining experience reflects a dedication to craftsmanship, quality and innovation. Here every taste is elevated into a defining summer moment.As the heat rises during this global football season, a selected group of restaurants at Galaxy Macau – such as Bei Shan Lou and The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge – offers match-perfect thematic dining offers.Bei Shan Lou will present an exclusive set menu featuring quenching Tsing Tao draught beer, paired with North-eastern Chinese Barbecued skewers and hot pot. Operation hours will also be extended to create a vibrant atmosphere for guests to savour competitive matches.Over at The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, special dishes representing the three host countries of the football tournament are offered, as if the matches are taking place right here at Galaxy Macau. The elevated street-food delights include Frozen Margarita, a selection of Whisky Cocktails, Nachos, Quesadillas, and Poutine representing the host countries. Broadway Food Street, the perfect late-night supper spot, invites football fans to gather with friends at The Roadhouse Macau, @Chill House, Lei's Cuisine, Cheng Chau Lam Kei, and Fuchinobe Ramen to savour sumptuous social delights while cheering on their favourite teams.Luxury retail takes on a lighter mood at Galaxy Promenade this summer, as the destination transforms into a whimsical garden of oversized plush floral installations. Art, fashion and experience converge in a setting designed to delight, invite pause and reward exploration.Guests are encouraged to linger, photograph and indulge, with seasonal privileges adding a tactile takeaway to the experience—proof that even shopping, at Galaxy Macau, is carefully choreographed.Guests will encounter spectacular larger-than-life plush floral installations, including vivid giant plush blooms styled as whimsical hot air balloons at Promenade Central—inviting visitors to step inside and capture social moments.Suspended overhead, a monumental floral balloon creates a dreamlike centrepiece, while curated floral zones offer vibrant settings for exploration, relaxation and memory-making—blending art, retail and experience into a truly energised summer atmosphere.With designated spending, guests can either experience fun activities presented by Galaxy Macau or redeem complimentary plush bouquets at the Italian-themed shopping district at Galaxy Promenade—bringing home a touch of Galaxy Macau's vibrant summer.More Ways to Play, All Under One RoofFor more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



Galaxy Macau