DFI Retail Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in YouGov’s Best Brands 2025 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - DFI Retail Group is delighted to have five of our brands recognised in YouGov's Best Brands 2025 Hong Kong rankings, with leading positions across the General Retail and Loyalty Programme sectors. Each brand's No. 1 ranking in its respective category further highlights the Group's commitment to delivering trusted, high quality and customer-focused retail experiences to customers across Hong Kong.
Four of DFI's well-known banners, Mannings, Wellcome, 7-Eleven andIKEA were featured in YouGov's Top 10 General Retail Brands, demonstrating their strong brand health and long-standing consumer trust. In addition, the Group's yuu Rewards, ranked No. 1 in the Loyalty Programmes category.
DFI brands also excelled across key retail categories:
Wellcome – No. 1 Grocery Retail & No. 1 in General Retail
Mannings – No. 1 Health & Beauty Stores & No. 3 in General Retail
7-Eleven – No. 1 Convenience Stores & No. 8 in General Retail
IKEA – No. 1 Home Furnishing Stores & No. 2 in General Retail
yuu – No. 1 Loyalty Programme
The rankings are based on thousands of interviews conducted across Hong Kong from 1 January to 31 December 2025, measuring six brand health metrics (impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation, and recommendation). These achievements reflect the strength and breadth of DFI portfolio across health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and loyalty programme.
As a Group, DFI remains focused on elevating everyday living for customers by delivering products, services and experiences they can rely on. These strong YouGov rankings demonstrate the meaningful connection DFI brands have built with the Hong Kong community. Looking ahead, DFI will continue investing in innovation, digital engagement, store enhancement and loyalty programmes to support long-term, sustainable growth for the communities it serves.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". At 1 Dec 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets and employed over 81,000 people. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.
DFI Retail Group
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.