Delphos President Andrew Brown

LendMN BNFI JSC CEO Uuganbayar.TS.

WASHINGTON, DC and ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - Delphos advises LendMN NBFI JSC ("LendMN"), Mongolia's leading digital lending platform, on securing a senior secured debt facility of up to USD 20 million from Lendable Inc., an impact-focused fintech lender, to advance financial inclusion in Mongolia. This financing will enable LendMN to expand its micro loans portfolio, providing greater access to financial services for underserved individuals and small businesses that traditional banks often exclude due to a lack of regular income or collateral.LendMN is the pioneering fintech that leverages artificial intelligence and data-driven credit scoring to offer the first fully digital and non-collateral consumer and business loans in Mongolia. The impact of this transaction is significant, as LendMN's lending model caters to borrowers with irregular or non-salaried income, specifically customers in rural areas, and women entrepreneurs. Currently, 35% of LendMN's borrowers reside in rural areas, and 90% have non-salaried income, underscoring the company's strong commitment to financial inclusion. Additionally we, women make up 56% of its borrower base and 66% of its workforce.The financing is particularly significant in Mongolia, where the lending landscape is dominated by short-term domestic funding sources. This three-year facility provides LendMN access to longer term international capital, and sustainably expand credit to its underserved customers. This financing marks LendMN's first offshore fundraising initiative and represents Lendable Inc.'s first financial close in Mongolia, demonstrating a strong alignment of interests between both parties under Delphos' strategic guidance and negotiation support. This transaction demonstrates Delphos' expertise and capability to attracting new international capital to Mongolia."This financing enables us to expand access to credit for underserved communities across Mongolia. With our digital lending platform and data-driven credit assessment, we can better support individuals with irregular incomes, rural residents, and women entrepreneurs, fostering financial inclusion and economic empowerment while reinforcing our commitment to innovation in Mongolia's financial sector," said Uuganbayar.TS, CEO of LendMN NBFI JSC.Commenting on the deal, Delphos' President, Andrew Brown said, "This transaction is a testament to Delphos' expertise in facilitating impactful cross-border financings that drive financial inclusion. We are proud to support LendMN in its mission to expand access to credit for Mongolia's underserved populations."The funding aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 10 and 5 which aim to reduce inequalities and ensure gender equality. With this successful transaction, Delphos continues to reinforce its commitment to fostering financial inclusion in emerging markets through innovative financing solutions.

About LendMN NBFI JSC:

LendMN NBFI JSC is Mongolia's leading fintech company, providing fully digital, non-collateral consumer and business loans to underserved populations. Leveraging artificial intelligence and data-driven credit scoring, LendMN offers fast and accessible financial solutions, particularly for individuals with irregular income, rural residents, and women entrepreneurs. With a strong focus on financial inclusion, 35% of its active borrowers are in rural areas, 90% have non-salaried income, and women make up 56% of its borrower base. LendMN is a subsidiary of AND Global Pte Ltd. and continues to expand its impact in Mongolia's financial ecosystem.



For more information: https://lend.mn/en/





About Lendable Inc.:

Lendable believes in creating a more equitable and sustainable world through data and finance. Lendable is a leading debt finance provider to market leading companies across pre-frontier, frontier and emerging markets that create access to new financial products and services for un- and under-banked populations. Lendable uses its proprietary technology, Maestro, to help investors understand risk and impact in the markets where it operates. Lendable's team is based across over 10 countries giving an on-the-ground presence. To date, Lendable has disbursed over $577m as of December 2024.



Lendable Group consists of Lendable Inc, Dynolabs Asset Management Ltd, Dyno Labs Limited, Lendable PTE. LTD, Lendable Analytics LLC and Lendable Asset Management LLC.



For more information: https://lendable.io/



About Delphos:

Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutions for development companies and projects. We specialize in raising long-term, competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs, sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged more than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over 1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agencies and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their international business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to our capital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisory and investment/risk management consulting services to government and private sector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB, DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank, USTDA, WBG, leading private equity firms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreign governments and utilities.



