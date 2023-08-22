Professor Simon Leunig and Rowena Buddee exchange copies of the MoU as Professor Pauline Ho and Priya Terumalay look on.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 - Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) and CPA Australia have joined forces to develop educational programs for prospective accounting professionals and strengthen the future of the Malaysian accounting profession.The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aim of creating a curriculum that meets the evolving needs of the accounting industry. This collaboration will ensure students are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers.Signing the MOU on behalf of Curtin Malaysia was Pro Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Executive, Professor Simon Leunig, who said: "The signing of this MOU is a testament to Curtin Malaysia's dedication to academic excellence and continuous improvement. We are honoured to partner with CPA Australia and are confident that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for meaningful change in the field of accountancy."The MOU was co-signed on behalf of CPA Australia by Chief Member Experience Officer, Rowena Buddee, who said: "We truly believe this partnership will benefit both institutions in advancing the education and training of future accountants. By joining forces with Curtin Malaysia, we aim to enhance the quality of accounting education in the region and contribute to the strength of a highly skilled, local professional accounting workforce."Another key aspect of the agreement is the promotion of institutional opportunities to enhance teaching methodologies and to broaden perspectives. The two parties will be jointly organising symposia, conferences, and short courses on accountancy.These events will enable professionals, academics, and students to come together, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of the latest developments in the field. By fostering a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment, both organisations can contribute to advancements in teaching, training, and student development.Curtin Malaysia and CPA Australia are confident the collaboration will serve as a catalyst for change, fostering innovation and excellence in accountancy education. Both institutions look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit students, academics, professionals, and the broader community.Also present at the MOU signing ceremony were Deputy President of the CPA Australia Divisional Council Malaysia, Yip Kit Weng; CPA Australia's Regional Head of Singapore, Malaysia, UK and UAE, Priya Terumalay; and Business Development Manager, Global Member Experience, Serena Wu.Other representatives of Curtin Malaysia in attendance were the Dean of Faculty of Business, Professor Pauline Ho; Associate Dean of External Engagement, Yip Ka Yii; Associate Dean of Learning and Teaching, Dr. Fayrene Chieng; Head of Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics, Dr. Dhanuskodi Rengasamy; Head of Department of Management, Marketing and Digital Business, Dr. Samuel Folorunso Adeyinka-Ojo; and Advisor to the CPA Student Charter of Curtin Malaysia, Dr. Lynn Ling, along with a number of the Student Charter's members.Hashtag: #cpaaustralia #curtinuniversity

About Curtin Malaysia

Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) is Curtin University's earliest and largest global campus and hub in ASEAN, established as the first foreign branch campus in East Malaysia in 1999. It is majority-owned by the Sarawak Government and managed and operated in partnership with Curtin University by a locally-incorporated company, Curtin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Curtin Malaysia offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses identical to those offered at its parent campus in Perth. It also offers courses at pre-university level that feed directly into its undergraduate programs, as well as professional training and short courses. It currently has about 3,000 students from over 50 countries, and teaching staff from 15 countries further strengthen its international outlook. For more information, visit curtin.edu.my



About CPA Australia

CPA Australia is one of the largest professional accounting bodies in the world, with more than 172,000 members in over 100 countries and regions, including more than 10,500 members in Malaysia. CPA Australia has been operating in Malaysia since 1956 and opened our Malaysian office in 1994. Our core services include education, training, technical support and advocacy. CPA Australia provides thought leadership on local, national and international issues affecting the accounting profession and public interest. We engage with governments, regulators and industries to advocate policies that stimulate sustainable economic growth and have positive business and public outcomes. Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au



