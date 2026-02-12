



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - In February 2026, global attention across the blockchain and crypto industry once again converged on Hong Kong. At the highly anticipated Consensus Hong Kong 2026, Cregis made a strong presence as a core exhibitor, emerging as a focal point for institutional clients, partners, and industry experts. With a full-stack product suite spanning payments, custody, and wallets, Cregis sparked in-depth discussions around the future paradigm of digital asset infrastructure.

Located in the main exhibition hall, the Cregis booth (Booth 1808) remained a hub of engagement throughout the event. The team highlighted four cornerstone infrastructure offerings: the Crypto Payment Engine, the Digital Asset Business Operations Suite, MPC Wallet Infrastructure, and Enterprise-Grade Self-Custody Solutions. Together, these components form a comprehensive, closed-loop system covering fund flows, secure custody, and refined operational management.



During on-site discussions, Aaron, CTO at Cregis, shared:

'What we're seeing today is that the biggest challenge for enterprises adopting digital assets is no longer a single technical hurdle. It's a systems-level problem—how to seamlessly, securely, and compliantly integrate complex on-chain operations into existing business workflows. This is exactly what Cregis is built to solve. By creating a secure, flexible, and compliance-first infrastructure layer, we transform fragmented technical challenges into standardized solutions that enterprises can easily integrate and manage.'





Throughout the conference, the Cregis team held extensive discussions with financial institutions, trading platforms, asset managers, and Web3-native projects from around the world. Live demonstrations and real-world use cases reinforced a clear market signal: demand is accelerating for solutions that not only meet stringent security and regulatory requirements, but also deliver high levels of customization and operational efficiency.

Sharing his broader industry perspective, Aaron added that the market has reached a pivotal inflection point. Institutional capital and mainstream use cases are entering at scale, but the maturity of underlying infrastructure will determine how smoothly this transition unfolds. Cregis aims to serve as a trusted partner for institutions at this critical juncture—reducing uncertainty through robust technology and enabling clients to move forward with confidence into the next phase of growth.





Consensus Hong Kong 2026 was not only a product showcase, but also a clear statement of Cregis' enterprise strategy. Through its presence at the event, Cregis reaffirmed its positioning as a one-stop provider of enterprise-grade digital asset management and operational solutions.





Cregis believes the future of digital assets lies in large-scale enterprise adoption. Anchored in security, structured around compliance, and powered by flexible, modular products, Cregis will continue to work alongside global innovators to build a more efficient, interconnected, and trustworthy next-generation digital asset operating ecosystem.