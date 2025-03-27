PERAK, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025 - The residents of Kampung Air Bah, Lenggong, Perak; mostly Muslims from the Lanoh indigenous tribe warmly welcomed the visit from Commerce Dot Com (CDC) as they carried out a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme within the ESG framework on 20 and 21 March. The initiative is part of CDC’s annual efforts to strengthen ties with local communities, while nurturing compassion, unity, and humanity among its staff.
Titled “Ukhuwah Ramadan: Santuni Masyarakat Orang Asli”, the Ramadan-themed programme was executed with a unique approach. According to Djuan Onn Abdul Rahman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at CDC, “This programme stands out from our other past initiatives.
In collaboration with the Bambusa Foundation, we had the opportunity to directly engage with the Orang Asli Muslim community here, reaching out across all age groups. Our presence carried a simple message, sharing the daily routines of Muslims during the fasting month of Ramadan. In my view, even though we were there for just one night, we were able to enliven the spirit of Ramadan."
The initiative gathered over 300 members of the Lanoh tribe to participate in various activities, including a communal iftar, health screenings, fun games and dental care sessions conducted by the University College MAIWP International.
The programme also received strong support from Universiti Malaya students, MAIWP staff and students, including CDC employees, with a total of 35 volunteers participating in the initiative.
Meanwhile, Mohd Rizal Alias, Tok Batin which is head of the Lanoh community, expressed his appreciation to CDC for organising memorable Ramadan programme. He described the event as a new and enriching experience for the villagers, offering valuable exposure and something they could emulate in their daily lives.
Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd
Established in 1999 as a procurement solutions provider, Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC), has established itself as among the leading procurement solutions providers in Malaysia and has a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional services through its innovative solutions.
