comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The TAMUNIO data security platform automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 300 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence. For more information, visit comforte.com and follow comforte AG on LinkedIn. About ITSS ITSS Global is a Geneva-headquartered technology services and solutions provider with a presence in more than 25 strategic locations worldwide. Since 2001, ITSS Global has delivered best-in-class outcomes through deep banking expertise and strong technical capabilities, supporting organizations with end-to-end IT modernization and operational excellence. The company provides expertise across infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services—helping clients enhance performance, strengthen security, and scale with confidence. A multi-certified Temenos partner, ITSS Global has supported 300+ clients globally as a system integrator across the full Temenos suite, while also delivering complementary solutions that extend and enhance the Temenos core—enabling future-ready banking transformation through cloud adaptability, AI enablement, and continuous innovation. For more information, visit www.itssglobal.com and follow ITSS on LinkedIn and X .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.