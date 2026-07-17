said the AI Day was designed to help students translate innovative ideas into real-world applications, with a strong focus on human-centered design and the responsible use of AI, bringing their purpose-driven ideas one step closer to real-world impact.With the help of Citi AI mentors and, student teams from six secondary schools worked on concept testing, building app prototypes and applying AI to enhance user experience. The Citi mentors also shared their own experience in using AI to raise productivity and address business pain points at work.who served as a judge at the pitch competition final commended the students for their creativity, energy and passion for driving positive change. She encouraged them to stay curious, embrace feedback and build on their ideas beyond the competition as they continue their innovation journey.In a fireside chat moderated by, the students also had the opportunity to learn fromwho shared his entrepreneurial journey, experience in navigating the startup ecosystem, as well as advice on dealing with challenges and setbacks.Organized by the SEED Foundation, the IdeaPOP! program has engaged over 3,000 students in Hong Kong since its inception in 2022. Participants have developed more than 750 technology-based solutions aimed at addressing local societal needs.Clickto download the photosHashtag: #Citi

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