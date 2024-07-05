Cisco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore's HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency).

Both parties will collaborate in the research and development of 5G and AI technologies to digitally transform public safety, security and network operations in Singapore.

From left to right: Dr. Guy Diedrich, Senior Vice President & Global Innovation Officer, Cisco; Mr. Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking; Mr. Chan Tsan, Chief Executive, HTX; Mr. Aubeck Kam, Chairman, HTX.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 July 2024 - Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pilot 5G and AI technologies to enhance Singapore's homeland security. HTX Chief Executive Mr. Chan Tsan and Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking Mr. Jonathan Davidson signed the MOU at a ceremony at Cisco's global headquarters in San Jose, United States.Cisco and HTX will collaborate on projects to improve the HTX's 5G and AI capabilities. These projects aim to empower the Home Team to address evolving threats to public safety in Singapore.The collaboration will leverage Cisco's 5G-as-a-Service solution to develop and trial different 5G proofs-of-concept to improve public safety and security in Singapore. Both parties will also jointly innovate on AI security operations. Cisco will work with HTX to build a customised Security and Network Operations (AISecOps) platform that will be hosted on-premise alongside HTX's domain data. This will enable HTX to harness the power of generative AI and identify and address advanced cyber threats with greater effectiveness.HTX is the first organisation and agency from Singapore to sign a MOU under Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme.Hashtag: #Cisco #HTX #5G #ArtificialIntelligence #HomelandSecurity

About Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration Programme



Cisco's CDA programme aims to stimulate global digitization. Currently, Cisco is working with national, state, and local governments in 50 countries around the world to accelerate their national digitization agendas, co-develop cutting-edge solutions, and deliver beneficial services to their citizens more effectively. Cisco's CDA programs have supported the creation of net new jobs, promoted GDP growth, and helped nurture innovation ecosystems.



About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.



About HTX



HTX is the Science and Technology agency in Singapore that integrates a diverse range of scientific and engineering capabilities to innovate and deliver transformative and operationally-ready solutions for homeland security. As a statutory board of the Ministry of Home Affairs, HTX works at the forefront of science and technology to empower Singapore's frontline of security. The mission is to amplify, augment and accelerate the Home Team's advantage and secure Singapore as the safest place on planet earth. Singapore's Home Team Departments include Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Prison Service, Central Narcotics Bureau, etc.



