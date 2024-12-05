Founded in 1999 by Ren Li, Letright is a fully integrated outdoor furniture company offering comprehensive solutions in design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales. The company holds over 1,000 product patents and has received numerous international design awards, including IF and Red Dot. With a presence in over 70 countries, Letright has established strategic partnerships with major retailers worldwide, known for its exceptional product design and market insights. Committed to becoming a global leader in outdoor living through innovation and sustainability, Letright has embraced eco-friendly materials and technologies, moving away from solid wood to sustainable alternatives. In 2023, Letright launched the Solaryard Smart Pergola, a revolutionary product enabling year-round outdoor enjoyment with negative carbon emissions. This dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship is encapsulated in its mission: "Better outdoor living, happier human beings."

Ren Li, Founder of Letright Corporation (centre), was honoured as the Responsible Business Leader at the prestigious ACES Awards 2024 held recently in Bangkok, Thailand. The award was presented on stage by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Hemant Batra, Honorary Chairman of the ACES Council (right)

