BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2024 - Central Department Store, under Central Retail Corporation, has announced a substantial investment of 4 billion baht to transform Central Chidlom into "." Aspiring to establish itself as a luxury department store, it endeavors to provide customers with a comprehensive "One-Stop-Shopping" experience. Setting new benchmarks with its world-class sophisticated design, elegant architecture, and a curated selection of global luxury brands, Central Chidlom aims to offer exceptional services, positioning itself as an inspirational destination for discerning shoppers, thus ushering in a new era of luxury retail in Bangkok., unveiled,The new Central Chidlom, branded as "," stems from the Central Department Store group's vision to serve as " The Store of Endless Inspiration for Every Moment of Your Life." Incorporating three key principles into its redesign, the store aims to establish itself as a luxury department stores:Central Chidlom collaborates with Thailand's leading architectural firm and a global consultancy to create contemporary architecture. Tailored to fit the Thai lifestyle, it excels in intricate detail while embracing international style:Central Chidlomrepresents the unique feature of the store itself, serving as a destination that gathers a diverse array of brands under one roof:Central Chidlom continues to be a beacon of inspiration, aiming to foster strong communities by encompassing:The spending trend remains robust among premium clientele and the younger demographic, with projections indicating a 20% increase in foot traffic and a 30% growth in sales following the full-scale operation of the redesigned Central Chidlom in 2025.Central Chidlom is poised to debut its new identity, embodying the concept of "," inviting both local and international customers to experience. Moreover, valued customers can anticipateHashtag: #CentralRetail #CentralDepartmentStore

