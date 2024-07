With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 July 2024 - CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, leverages its strategic presences in emerging markets like Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia to support the global expansion of East Asian businesses. Additionally, CDNetworks will boost its East Asian network capacity to enhance performance and reliability.In addition to efforts in emerging markets, CDNetworks focuses on enhancing localization in East Asia and target markets alike.With dedicated local teams and long-term ISP partnerships, CDNetworks has achieved 100% network coverage and unparalleled performance in East Asia.states, "CDNetworks understands the unique needs of East Asian enterprises. Our experience in emerging markets and robust infrastructure enable us to provide essential support. We help companies in media, entertainment, gaming, and e-commerce seamlessly enter new territories with the reliability and scalability they need globally."Hashtag: #Digitaltransformation #DigitalInfrastructure #GlobalExpansion

