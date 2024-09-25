CBB 2024: The feast of beer, water, beverages, dairy products and condiments equipment is about to begin

In the international exhibition area, industry giants such as Krones, GEA, HEUFT, CIMC, SACMI, Pall, SMC, TCP, COPA-DATA, etc. have appeared, bringing cutting-edge production technologies and equipment. The application of these enterprises in the fields of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data, etc. has greatly improved the intelligence level and efficiency of liquid food production, setting an innovation benchmark for the industry.
The domestic exhibition area is also full of excitement, with well-known domestic enterprises such as TECH-LONG, Newamstar, Lehui, Zhongya, Huayan, and Precise displaying their self-developed innovative technologies and products. These displays not only reflect the technical strength of China's liquid food industry but also provide valuable learning and exchange opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry, promoting the innovative development of the entire industry.
CBB 2024