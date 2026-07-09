Angchum Lower Secondary School in Kampot, Cambodia, faced limited staff, plastic-heavy canteen habits, inadequate sanitation facilities for female students, and unreliable access to clean water. Despite these constraints, the teachers, students, and the surrounding community chose to prioritise improvements in daily health and hygiene practices. Students led the effort through the "Plastic-Free School" campaign, bringing reusable bottles and lunch boxes to reduce waste. Each class formed a Green Youth Club responsible for tree planting, garden care, and maintaining clean classrooms. Regular hygiene awareness sessions supported all students—especially girls—in building healthier daily routines. Teachers reinforced these actions by integrating lessons on waste segregation, personal hygiene, and environmental protection across subjects. They also modelled positive behaviours by avoiding plastic bags and joining campus clean-up activities. Quarterly cleanups, contributions of saplings and compost, and assistance in repairing the school's clean-water system deepened school-community cooperation. A structured implementation process — teacher preparation, student lessons, community meetings, surveys, and interviews — helped the school track progress and adjust plans. As a result, students now demonstrate strong environmental knowledge, practice sustainable habits, and share a growing sense of responsibility.

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