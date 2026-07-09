Now in its fourth year, the competition is a flagship initiative of the AIA Healthiest Schools programme (AHS), which empowers students aged 5 to 16 to embed healthy living into daily life across four key pillars: healthy eating, active living, mental wellbeing and sustainability.
Angchum Lower Secondary School was selected from nearly 1,000 entries across Asia-Pacific, the highest participation level since the programme's launch, and was announced at a regional ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.
The AIA Healthiest Schools Competition challenges schools to turn their best health and wellbeing ideas into practical action. By applying what they have learned to real-life issues, students are embedding healthy habits into daily life while creating positive impact within schools and across their wider communities.
Stuart A. Spencer, Head Judge of the AIA Healthiest Schools Competition and AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said:
"The AIA Healthiest Schools Competition is the largest programme of its kind in Asia and is helping young people take ownership of their health by turning knowledge into action.
"Congratulations to Angchum Lower Secondary School from Cambodia. Your shining example will inspire countless others across the region, shaping a healthier future for young people all over Asia."
In his speech at the event, Mr. Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said:
"What is most powerful about this programme is that it turns health from something students are taught into something they do every day."
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About the school:
Angchum Lower Secondary School in Kampot, Cambodia, faced limited staff, plastic-heavy canteen habits, inadequate sanitation facilities for female students, and unreliable access to clean water. Despite these constraints, the teachers, students, and the surrounding community chose to prioritise improvements in daily health and hygiene practices.
Students led the effort through the "Plastic-Free School" campaign, bringing reusable bottles and lunch boxes to reduce waste. Each class formed a Green Youth Club responsible for tree planting, garden care, and maintaining clean classrooms. Regular hygiene awareness sessions supported all students—especially girls—in building healthier daily routines.
Teachers reinforced these actions by integrating lessons on waste segregation, personal hygiene, and environmental protection across subjects. They also modelled positive behaviours by avoiding plastic bags and joining campus clean-up activities.
Quarterly cleanups, contributions of saplings and compost, and assistance in repairing the school's clean-water system deepened school-community cooperation.
A structured implementation process — teacher preparation, student lessons, community meetings, surveys, and interviews — helped the school track progress and adjust plans. As a result, students now demonstrate strong environmental knowledge, practice sustainable habits, and share a growing sense of responsibility.
AIA