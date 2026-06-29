With more than two decades of experience in the pulp and paper industry and a decade of service on ABAF's Fiscal Council, Branco brings extensive expertise in governance, finance and institutional engagement to the role. Under his leadership, ABAF will continue promoting dialogue among industry, government, communities and civil society to support the sustainable growth of Bahia's forestry sector.
"The forestry sector plays a critical role in generating employment, supporting regional development, fostering innovation and contributing to environmental conservation," said Fernando. "Through constructive dialogue, transparency, legal certainty and shared governance, we can strengthen the sector's positive contribution to Bahia's economy and sustainable development," he added.
As one of the world's leading producers of dissolving pulp and specialty cellulose, Bracell believes that sustainable forestry is fundamental to addressing global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity conservation and the transition to a low-carbon economy. The company has consistently invested in sustainable forest management practices, research and development, biodiversity protection, carbon monitoring initiatives and partnerships that promote responsible land use and environmental stewardship.
Bracell's forestry operations are guided by a long-term sustainability strategy that combines productive eucalyptus plantations with the conservation of native vegetation, protection of water resources and preservation of biodiversity. Through its 1-for-1 commitment, the company has expanded its conservation efforts and strengthened its contribution to climate and nature-positive outcomes.
The company also recognises that the sustainable development of the forestry sector extends beyond environmental stewardship. Bracell, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, works closely with local communities through initiatives focused on education, income generation, environmental awareness and social development, helping create lasting value in the regions where it operates. In Bahia alone, tens of thousands of people have benefitted from the company's social programmes.
Branco's appointment comes at a time when the forestry sector is increasingly called upon to contribute solutions for sustainable economic growth and climate resilience. Fernando's leadership at ABAF represents an important opportunity to further strengthen collaboration across the sector and advance shared sustainability goals for Bahia and Brazil, the company said.
Through ABAF, Bracell will continue supporting initiatives that strengthen the competitiveness, transparency and sustainability of Bahia's forestry value chain while contributing to a sector that generates renewable products, supports local economies and helps build a more sustainable future.
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About Bracell
Bracell is a global leader in the production of dissolving pulp and specialty cellulose with two main mill operations in Brazil in Bahia and São Paulo. In addition to its operations in Brazil, Bracell has a management office in Singapore and sales offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S.
Please visit Bracell's website for more information.
Bracell