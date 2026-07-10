SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2026 - Tsuburaya Productions Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Masayuki Nagatake) is pleased to announce the release of Booster Pack 09 (BP09), "Here He Comes! Our Hero!", and Starter Deck 04 (SD04), "Ultraman & Ultraman Cosmos," for the Ultraman Card Game on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Booster Pack 09 "Here He Comes! Our Hero!" & Starter Deck 04 "Ultraman & Ultraman Cosmos" To Be Released on Friday, October 23! The Showa Ultraman Series Makes Its First Appearance!

BP09"Here He Comes! Our Hero!"／SD04 "Ultraman & Ultraman Cosmos"

BP09 "Here He Comes! Our Hero!" and SD04 "Ultraman & Ultraman Cosmos" introduce Ultraman Cosmos, one of the heroes most requested by players, alongside the original Ultraman, who makes his long-awaited debut from the Showa Ultraman series in the Ultraman Card Game.

These products also commemorate the 2nd Anniversary of the Ultraman Card Game, making them a special milestone release.

They also introduce the new "Color System" and the all-new "Boost Card" category. These additions expand strategic possibilities and offer greater deck-building diversity, delivering even more exciting and dynamic battles.

Feature 1: Ultraman and Ultraman Cosmos Join the Game!

The original Ultraman and Ultraman Cosmos finally make their debut in the Ultraman Card Game.

Build decks and experience gameplay that faithfully recreates the unique abilities, fighting styles, and identities of these legendary heroes.
  • Ultraman also appears as a serial-numbered card in BP08.
To celebrate this milestone, Ultraman is also featured as a serial-numbered card in Booster Pack 08: Converging Bonds, released on Friday, July 10.

Feature 2: Introducing the New Card Category – "Boost Cards"

A brand-new card category, Boost Cards, joins Character Cards and Scene Cards as a new card type.

Boost Cards are inspired by iconic elements from across the Ultraman series, including Defense Teams and memorable items used throughout the franchise.

More details on Boost Cards, including gameplay mechanics and previewed card effects, will be revealed at a later date.

Feature 3: New Gameplay Mechanic – "Color System"

BP09 introduces the new Color System.

Under this system, every Character Card belongs to one of five colors:
  • Red
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Yellow
  • Green
Cards released before the introduction of the Color System, along with cards that do not have a color attribute, are treated as Colorless, allowing them to remain fully playable.

Combined with Boost Cards, the Color System adds greater deck-building depth, strategic decision-making, and exciting comeback opportunities.

More details on the Color System will be announced soon.

Official Accessories
Two new official card sleeve designs and a new playmat will also be available to help protect and showcase your collection.

1. Ultraman Card Game Official Card Sleeves (Beta Capsule)
Features the Beta Capsule, Ultraman's transformation device, together with its iconic Ultra Sign.

2. Ultraman Card Game Official Card Sleeves (Cosmo Pluck)
Features Ultraman Cosmos' transformation device, the Cosmo Pluck, together with its Ultra Sign.

3. Ultraman Card Game Official Playmat (Ultraman)
A playmat featuring the iconic debut scene of Ultraman as its design.

It also includes a newly added Boost Card Area, supporting the latest game rules.
Booster Pack 09 "Here He Comes! Our Hero!"
  • Release Date：October 23rd, 2026 (Friday)
Contents
  • 12 cards per pack
  • 24 packs per display box
※Box Topper is not included in this release

Starter Deck 04 "Ultraman ＆ Ultraman Cosmos"
  • Release Date: October 23rd, 2026 (Friday)
Contents
  • 1 50 card pre-constructed deck (20 card types)
  • 1 pack of BP09「Here He Comes! Our Hero!」
  • 1 playsheet
Ultraman Card Game Official Sleeves 2 types (Beta Capsule/Cosmo Pluck)
  • Release Date: October 23rd, 2026 (Friday)
Ultraman Card Game Official Playmat (Ultraman）
  • Release Date: October 23rd, 2026 (Friday)

Regarding Ultraman Card Game
The Ultraman Card Game is a trading card game designed based on the Ultraman Universe and combines collectability with playability that appeals to both adults and children.

Official Name: Ultraman Card Game
Distribution Areas: Retail, toy stores, and trading card shops in distribution countries

Official Website:
https://ultraman-cardgame.com/

Official Social Media:
https://x.com/ucg_en (English X)
https://linktr.ee/ultramancardgame (List)

Hashtag: #UltramanCardGame #BP09 #SD04




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Tsuburaya Fields Entertainment International, Pte Ltd