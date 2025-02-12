Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity, and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognised technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com .

BitShield Data Defense Sdn. Bhd. is a premier provider of cybersecurity technologies and services, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. BitShield is committed to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses from a wide array of cyber threats. BitShield's comprehensive suite of products and services includes Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Automated Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) solutions, advanced cybercrime investigation, and IT security audits and assessments. For more information, please visit https://bitshield.my .

