BBSB International Limited is a civil engineering contractor in Malaysia with over 16 years of experience, specialising in providing bridge engineering services for large-scale transportation infrastructure engineering projects owned or initiated by the government or government-linked companies in Malaysia. The Group has strategically expanded its civil engineering works to include flood mitigation works. The Group has participated in a number of notable transportation infrastructure engineering projects in Malaysia, such as Eastern Dispersal Link, Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway, Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway and the SUKE Highway. The Group currently holds a CIDB Grade G7 qualification in Category CE (Civil Engineering Construction), Category B (Building Construction) and Category ME (Mechanical and Electrical) in Malaysia, which is the highest grade of contractor licence under the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia, allowing it to undertake civil and structural works of unlimited tender/contract value.

