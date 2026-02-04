VIENNA, AUSTRIA - EQS Newswire - 4 February 2026 -is proud to announce it has successfully obtained the(Certificate No. CV071) with thefor themarking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.This certification represents a. The successful completion of SAMA's rigorous certification process validates AUSTRIACARD'sandThe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving financial markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. With Vision 2030 driving digital transformation across all sectors, Saudi Arabia's payment ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented growth and modernization. The mada scheme, as the national payment network, plays a crucial role in the KSA's financial infrastructure, processing millions of transactions daily.AUSTRIACARD is a global provider of identity and payment solutions with a strategic focus on digital transformation technologies powered by proprietary technology and AI capabilities. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company operates 9 manufacturing hubs across strategic markets in Europe and the United States, maintaining a global sales footprint that ensures client proximity and service excellence.AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG. www.austriacard.comContact Person: Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Communications & Marketing ManagerTel.: T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355E-Mail: t.dimopoulou@austriacard.comWebsite: www.austriacard.comSymbol: ACAGISIN: AT0000A325L0Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main MarketHashtag: #AUSTRIACARD

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.