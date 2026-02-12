2025 Global Travel Management Company of the Year recognition affirms ATPI’s leadership in localised, enterprise-ready travel management

Photo caption: (Left to Right) Kelly Jones, Managing Director of ATPI Taiwan; Gary Marshall, CEO of Travel Daily Media; and Ali Hussain, Managing Director of ATPI Asia, at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - ATPI Taiwan continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global travel management partner for organisations operating in Taiwan, following the recognition of ATPI's Hong Kong and Singapore operations asat the Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025.Therecognises organisations demonstrating excellence in operational delivery, technology integration and service innovation. ATPI was recognised for its ability to deliveracross complex, multi-market environments.Building on these globally recognised capabilities,. Its local operating model addresses key structural gaps in Taiwan's corporate travel landscape, where many providers remain leisure-focused and reliant on manual processes that limit transparency, control and scalability.A defining differentiator is. Unlike traditional agencies that issue a single "all-in" receipt, ATPI Taiwan provides two separate documents:. The model enables procurement and finance teams to perform audit-level cost analysis, eliminates hidden mark-ups and supports compliance requirements for publicly listed, multinational and technology-led organisations.ATPI Taiwan'sintegrates directly with ATPI's worldwide traveller profile and governance framework. This enables organisations to enforceacross Taiwan and international markets. Centralised dashboards provide, supporting procurement oversight, financial control and data-driven decision-making for high-volume international travel programmes.Data security is another critical differentiator. While traveller information in Taiwan is often collected via unsecured consumer messaging platforms, ATPI Taiwan operates in line with. Traveller data is managed through the ATPI e-Profile platform, supported by PCI-compliant secure links for document submission and mandatory quarterly data-security training. To date, ATPI Taiwan has maintained a zero data-misconduct and zero data-leakage record.ATPI also provides professionalthrough its World Support Centres (WSC), ensuring continuity across time zones with full system access and defined escalation protocols — capabilities essential for mission-critical and time-sensitive travel."Our focus is on delivering enterprise-grade travel management that combines global consistency with local precision," said"Clients choose ATPI not only for our global reach, but for the governance, transparency and personalised service that allow their travel programmes to operate with confidence and control.""These capabilities translate directly into measurable outcomes for our clients," added. "In one recent case, our team conducted a strategic fare analysis for a complex five-destination itinerary and identified a more cost-effective routing. Instead of retaining the price differential, we returned 100% of the savings to the client, delivering a direct saving of TWD 160,000. This reflects our commitment to financial transparency, integrity and proactive programme management."The dual awards further reinforce ATPI's long-standing leadership in corporate and specialist travel management. Following ATPI's acquisition by Direct Travel in September 2025, the combined organisation operates as a global travel management group, bringing together international scale and personalised service across corporate and complex travel sectors, including marine, energy, mining, sports and group travel. Together, Direct Travel and ATPI manage more than USD 6 billion in annual travel volume, with operations spanning over 100 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.Hashtag: #atpi #corporatetravelmanagement

About ATPI

ATPI is a global leader in travel and event management, renowned for delivering innovative and highly tailored solutions across various industries including corporate, marine, mining, energy, sports, and group travel as well as event management services. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, ATPI employs approximately 2,500 people and has an operations network that spans across 100+ locations on six continents. Their robust global footprint, combined with deep local expertise, allows them to meet the unique and complex needs of a diverse clientele.



In September 2025, ATPI was acquired by longstanding partner Direct Travel to create a global Travel Management powerhouse.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveller. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.



Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travellers and simplifies programme management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.



For more information, visit www.dt.com.

