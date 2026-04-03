Built for both new and experienced traders navigating today's volatile and often uncertain crypto market conditions, the platform introduces a highly selective token listing model aimed at delivering clarity, quality, and confidence.
A Curated Approach to Crypto Trading
Unlike traditional exchanges that overwhelm users with thousands of token listings, 1MAX.com adopts a "quality over quantity" philosophy.
Instead of listing a vast array of assets, the platform features a carefully handpicked selection of tokens, curated by an internal group of expert traders. This approach is designed to:
- Eliminate noise and unnecessary distractions
- Reduce exposure to high-risk or low-quality assets
- Help users make more informed and confident investment decisions
"The current landscape of thousands of tokens creates confusion, especially for new users, and significantly increases investment risk. Our curated model cuts through that noise," said a Ken Nizam, Founding Partner & Managing Partner of 1MAX and Co-Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group.
Research-Driven Listings, Not Pay-to-Play
A key differentiator of 1MAX.com is its strict, research-driven listing process.
Token listings are determined based on:
- Deep internal analysis
- Market viability and long-term potential
- Risk assessment frameworks
Built for a Smarter, Safer Market Experience
This joint venture reflects AsiaTokenFund Group's broader mission to venture-build impactful Web3 infrastructure that prioritizes user experience and sustainability.
The platform is specifically designed to:
- Provide a seamless trading experience
- Support users during volatile or bear market conditions
- Encourage disciplined and responsible investing behavior
Expanding Global Compliance
1MAX.com continues to strengthen its global regulatory positioning, having secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) Registration while actively initiating licensing applications across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These efforts underscore the platform's strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and sustainable long-term growth.
Introducing 1MAX Academy
As part of its ecosystem, 1MAX.com will launch 1MAX Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering users with the knowledge needed to navigate crypto markets responsibly.
The academy aims to:
- Promote smarter investment decisions
- Provide educational resources for all experience levels
- Encourage long-term, sustainable participation in digital assets
Hashtag: #AsiaTokenFund #1MAX.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AsiaTokenFund Group
AsiaTokenFund Group is a leading Web3 conglomerate focused on media, venture building, and ecosystem growth across blockchain, AI, and digital assets. The group plays a pivotal role in supporting innovative platforms and accelerating adoption across Southeast Asia and beyond. Visit www.atfcap.com
About 1MAX.com
1MAX.com is a curated cryptocurrency trading platform designed to simplify digital asset investing through a selective token listing model, deep research, and user-focused experience. The platform emphasizes quality, risk management, and education as core pillars of its ecosystem. Visit www.1max.com for more info.
AsiaTokenFund Group