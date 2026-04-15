Founded in 1979, Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's foremost companies in crude palm oil production, managing over 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employing over 20,000 people. As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government's Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Programme (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi, who collectively manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. The company also fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to enhance their welfare and drive socio-economic growth. Committed to sustainable practices, Asian Agri upholds a zero-burning policy and implements plantation best management practices to help smallholders boost productivity, increase crop yields, and improve supply chain traceability while supporting their journey towards certification. Asian Agri's mills leveraged advanced technology and self-generated green energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Asian Agri's plantations, as along with their scheme smallholder plantations, are full Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified, underscoring the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable palm oil production.

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