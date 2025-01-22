Airport City Blueprint Presented to Business Community with New Brand "SKYTOPIA"

The event showcased the development potential and investment opportunities at “SKYTOPIA”, with themed exhibition zones introducing the major projects, attracting over 300 business leaders from Hong Kong, Mainland and international business community.
Integrating commercial activities, popular culture, art trading, entertainment and leisure, “SKYTOPIA” features projects that capitalise the unique advantages of Hong Kong and leverage the land and marine resources near Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Highlights include:
- Hong Kong’s first one-stop art hub which puts art creation, appreciation and trading under one roof;
- Hong Kong’s first dedicated stand-alone art storage facility;
- Airport Bay Marina as Hong Kong’s largest yacht bay providing over 500 berths;
- Hong Kong’s largest water recreation area;
- Jet Fresh Market with fresh gourmet products delivered from around the globe;
- Phase 2 development of AsiaWorld-Expo comprising Hong Kong’s largest indoor purpose-built performance venue housing 20,000 spectators;
- Sportainment complex combining indoor and outdoor sports concepts for adventure, exploration, sports and entertainment;
- Marine resort and luxury hotel;
- Promenade encompassing a 1.5 km-long CoveWalk and Piazza;
- Green and smart transport system featuring automated car parks and autonomous vehicles and more.
“SKYTOPIA” embodies the key attributes and aspirations of the development, with “SKY” and “IA” (International Airport) manifesting its airport lineage and global reach, while “TOP” promises top-tier experiences for visitors and highlighting its position as a leading regional landmark. SKYTOPIA is set to be visitors’ dream destination with sky-high attractions.
