ACE ROBOTICS is a pioneering robotics company dedicated to advancing the field of embodied intelligence. Founded by SenseTime co-founder Wang Xiaogang, the company has brought together a team of young, globally scarce AI scientists and industry experts to focus on embodied intelligence. Through breakthrough technological innovations and deep insights into embodied intelligence scenarios, we aim to empower robots with the ability to autonomously understand and explore the physical world, thereby accelerating their commercial implementation. The company pioneered the ACE R&D paradigm and built a vision-based "environmental data engine, real-world cognition, embodied interaction generalization" technology chain. Using full spatiotemporal and multi-perspective environmental capture as its engine, along with Kairos 3.0 – China's first open-source and commercially applicable world model – plus the Embodied Foundation Model as its technical backbone, ACE ROBOTICS addresses core industry challenges such as data scarcity, common sense gaps, poor generalization, and limited versatility. Simultaneously, the company unveiled its flagship A1 Embodied Super Brain Module, accelerating the large-scale commercial deployment of embodied intelligence across diverse scenarios. ACE ROBOTICS is both a technology pioneer and an ecosystem builder. Through strategic cooperation with top hardware manufacturers, cloud service providers, and vertical scenario partners, we have broken through the "model-hardware-scenario" industrial deadlock, providing standardized and customized solutions that are driving the development of China's embodied intelligence industry.

