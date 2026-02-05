Designed by Skechers & Alpro Physiotherapists for comfort and fall prevention, the shoes are introduced alongside the Silver Line Walk & Run family event.
Safety is at the heart of Silver Line’s design. The shoe features Skechers’ Hands-Free Slip-ins™ technology, allowing seniors to put on their shoes without bending down, helping to reduce strain and the risk of losing balance. An enhanced anti-slip outsole improves grip on tiled and smooth surfaces, supporting better stability and lowering the risk of falls.
Comfort is equally essential. Extra cushioning helps reduce pressure on knees, joints, and heels, while the lightweight construction makes walking less tiring. A wider, senior-friendly fit accommodates swollen or sensitive feet, helping seniors stay active longer with less discomfort and greater confidence.
Eugene Siow, Chief Physiotherapist of Alpro Physio, shared that many elderly patients experience limited mobility not simply because of age, but due to preventable factors such as inappropriate footwear. He explained that Silver Line was created to support balance, reduce joint strain, and most importantly, help seniors move with confidence and maintain independence.
Stephanie Chang, Senior General Manager of Skechers Malaysia, added that Skechers has long focused on comfort-led innovation, with Slip-ins™ technology offering significant benefits for seniors who struggle with bending or balance. She noted that the availability of this range through Alpro allows more seniors to access footwear that goes beyond comfort to genuinely support ageing communities.
Alpro Group
Founded in 2002, Alpro Group’s ecosystem has grown to include Alpro Pharmacy, Apotek Alpro, Alpro スギ (Sugi) Pharmacy, Alpro Physio, Alpro Clinic, Alpro Baby, Alpro OptiSaver, Alpro Audiology, and Alpro Health. Supported by a team of more than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nutritionists, dietitians, physiotherapists, optometrist and many others, Alpro serves over 5 million families in Malaysia and Indonesia through its extensive network of 500 physical outlets.
Alpro Pharmacy is the first and only community pharmacy in the region to offer product liability insurance of MYR 1 million in Malaysia and IDR 3 billion in Indonesia, ensuring the supply of genuine medications and enhancing consumer trust.
With the vision of a healthy and vibrant world, Alpro Group aims to become the No. 1 prescription pharmacy chain in Southeast Asia.
