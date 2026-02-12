The luxury integrated resort extends its record-setting run, raising the bar for the fourth consecutive year with three new five-star awards; distinguishing its singular vision for world-class hospitality with the most Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotels under one roof

Galaxy Macau achieves a remarkable industry-leading milestone with 12 Five-Star accolades in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2026.

Officially opening its doors to the most discerning guests, Capella at Galaxy Macau has been recognised with a Forbes Five-Star Award upon the hotel’s official launch.

Two years into its operation, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, the first and only overseas outpost of Sushi Miyakawa in Hokkaido, has received its first Forbes Five-Star Award in 2026.

A sanctum of Cantonese fine-dining and the highest of its kind in Macau, Lai Heen – winner of Forbes Five-Star Award 2026 – showcases the pinnacle of exquisite dining.

Capella at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner on official opening)

(Five-Star Award winner on official opening) Raffles at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year) Galaxy Hotel (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year) Banyan Tree Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 10th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 10th consecutive year) Hotel Okura Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the fifth consecutive year)

Banyan Tree Spa Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 13th consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 10th consecutive year)

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa (Inaugural Five-Star Award winner)

(Inaugural Five-Star Award winner) Lai Heen (Five-Star Award winner for six years)

(Five-Star Award winner for six years) Yamazato (Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the second consecutive year) 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth year in a row)

Winning Forbes a Five-Star Award for the fourth year at Galaxy Hotel.



Raffles at Galaxy Macau boasts exceptionally refined and personalised services – a reason for its second-consecutive-year victory in Forbes Five-Star Awards.

Years of providing luxury experiences at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau earns its 10th Forbes Five-Star Award this year.

Banyan Tree Macau is home to refined Thai luxury at Galaxy Macau for more than a decade.

Detail-oriented service is key to the success of Hotel Okura Macau, winner of Forbes Five-Star Award for the fifth year in a row at Galaxy Macau.

Signature in its authentic fine Italian cuisine, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA is proud to win a Five-Star Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Japanese fine-dining at Hotel Okura Macau, sees Yamazato attain its second consecutive Forbes Five-Star Award this year.

Serene retreat best describes The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau – winner of Forbes Five-Star Award for the 10th consecutive year.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau is Galaxy Macau’s tranquil sanctuary earning a Forbes Five-Star Award for the 13th consecutive year.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - In the ever-evolving world of luxury hospitality, consistency is the true measure of distinction. For the fourth consecutive year, Galaxy Macau has not only met this standard, but has redefined it, securing an unprecedented 12 Five-Star awards in the highly anticipated 2026 Forbes Travel Guide. This achievement reaffirms its position as a global leader and marks the fourth consecutive year it has broken its own record for having the most Five-Star hotels under a single roof. It's a move that underscores a steadfast dedicated to quality and service, further burnishing Macau's credentials as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure.This year's distinction is bolstered by the inclusion of three notable new additions to its decorated roster:, the newly-opened, penthouse-leaning all-suite hotel offering a new tier of cloistered luxury;, the first international outpost for the celebrated Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, located at Raffles at Galaxy Macau; and, the renowned Cantonese fine-dining destination on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau.The independent global authority on luxury, Forbes Travel Guide evaluates and rates top-tier hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world, employing a professional review team that assesses properties across hundreds of exacting criteria and stringent standards, making Galaxy Macau's record-breaking 12 Five-Star Awards all the more impressive."For our discerning guests, the experience is paramount," remarked Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. These new accolades are a reflection of our team's commitment to our 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy. It's about delivering sincere, detailed service that defines a new standard for luxury, not just in Macau but globally."The achievement not only highlights Galaxy Macau's singular vision, but bolsters Macau's standing as a premier global destination for tourism and gastronomy; a 'World Centre for Tourism and Leisure' and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.Forbes Travel Guide, the independent authority in evaluating luxury, noted Galaxy Macau's singular commitment. "The team at Galaxy Macau has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to elevating the guest experience," notes Ms Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide. "Their staff are as passionate as they are exacting, a quality that distinguishes them, year after year."Galaxy Macau continues its constant evolution to expand its visionary footprint, offering a plethora of service touchpoints throughout the luxury district, driven by a vision to create a world-class resort experience catering to today's global guests in their pursuit of quality, variety and personalised service. Galaxy Macau's stand out recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is testament to this visionary achievement.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

