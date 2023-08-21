Johannesburg — The BRICS Media Forum has called for strengthening voices of the global south, off Saturday in its sixth edition which started on Saturday.

Daily News Egypt attended the forum along with 200 deputies from around 100 media outlets, think tanks and international organizations from about 30 countries.

The forum was held under the theme of “BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared and Unbiased Future.”

In his opening remarks, Fu Hua, president of China’s Xinhua News Agency and executive chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, said that media outlets of BRICS countries bear significant responsibilities in this era and enjoy vast room for cooperation.

He proposed promoting the shared values of humanity, jointly advancing the building of a more just and equitable international order, better narrating BRICS stories in the new era, and jointly promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Dakota Legoete, a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress, spoke at the opening of the forum and said that the BRICS Media Forum has become an important platform to enhance the voice of BRICS countries.

He also criticized the way that some countries attempt to monopolize the media to attack sovereign states.

Andrey Kondrashov, director-general of Russia’s TASS news agency, said that the forum has become a distinctive and iconic platform for discussing media cooperation among member states. He called on the BRICS media to collaborate in countering disinformation and safeguarding the interests of developing countries.

Elizaveta Brodskaya, first deputy editor-in-chief of Russia Today, said that the Western media often labels stories released by non-Western media outlets as “disinformation” if they diverge from the Western narrative. She called for more cooperation between BRICS media outlets to ensure that the voices of developing countries are heard. She also criticized the way that the Western media often depicts Africa as a continent plagued by war, hunger, and disease.

Jose Juan Sanchez, chief of Brazil’s financial and agricultural information provider CMA Group, stressed the importance of credible and impartial news information. He said that communication among BRICS media is crucial and that the member countries should seek sustainable development in economic, environmental, and social areas.

Helio Doyle, president of the Brazil Communication Company, said that the BRICS Media Forum has made significant contributions in amplifying the international voice of member states and promoting globalization.

He said that peace and cooperation remain the main goals of the forum.

Iqbal Surve, the executive Chairperson of Independent Media of South Africa, said that the diverse cultures of the BRICS nations enrich the global conversations. He said that the BRICS media advocate for an inclusive, cooperative, and just new world order.

BRICS bloc must expand to counter West’s ‘exclusionary nightmare’: Zimbabwe Minister

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has called for the expansion of the BRICS bloc, a grouping of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Mutsvangwa made the call during a speech in which she lambasted the West’s continued economic isolation of Zimbabwe for over two decades. She said that the West’s “exclusionary nightmare” is reminiscent of the 18th and 19th centuries when Western countries engaged in predatory trade practices that exploited developing countries.

“We cannot let this happen again,” Mutsvangwa said. “The BRICS family must continue to expand beyond the current number so that we can extricate the Global South from the clutches of these predatory trade systems.”

Mutsvangwa also called on BRICS countries to work together to counter the West’s “disinformation” campaign against developing countries. She said that the West is trying to sow division and discord among BRICS countries in order to maintain its dominance.

The 6th BRICS Media Forum was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) as well as organizations from South Africa. It aims to promote practical cooperation among BRICS media outlets.

The forum sheds light on the challenges faced by developing nations, providing them with a platform to express their perspectives and aspirations.

The BRICS Media Forum was proposed by Xinhua News Agency in 2015 and jointly initiated with mainstream media outlets from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

