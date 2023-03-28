PHOTO
$35trln needed by 2030 for successful energy transition
The preview calls for a fundamental course correction in the energy transition, Irena’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD)
March 28, 2023
