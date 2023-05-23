Qatar - Officials of Qatar Chamber held a meeting with the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, and his accompanying delegation in Doha on Monday.

The meeting, which was attended by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli, discussed bilateral relations in the commercial and economic fields and the means to enhance them, in addition to the investment climate and opportunities available in Qatar and Zanzibar and ways to develop trade exchange.

Mwinyi praised the close relations between Qatar and Zanzibar, noting that the country achieved significant development in attracting and safeguarding sustainable investments.

He invited Qatari businessmen to explore Zanzibar’s host of opportunities in various sectors like infrastructure, real estate, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, industry, and energy. Mwinyi said the Zanzibar government is interested in developing heritage and conference tourism, citing the presence of attractive tourist resorts.

Mwinyi underscored the strategic location of Zanzibar, saying it is accessible to a number of economic blocs, such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), which offer a huge market for investors.

His accompanying delegation includes officials from various economic authorities in Tanzania and Zanzibar, including the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) and Tanzania Investment Centre.

Al-Kuwari lauded the strong relations between Qatar and Tanzania, noting that trade exchange increased by 12% to reach QR317mn last year compared with QR282mn in 2021.

“Zanzibar is an important tourism destination. The time is appropriate to explore investment opportunities there to strengthen co-operation between both parties. Qatar Chamber supports this co-operation and is prepared to host a seminar to highlight the opportunities available in Zanzibar among Qatari investors,” al-Kuwari said.

ZIPA CEO Shariff Ali Shariff and Tanzania Investment Centre executive director Gilead Teri reviewed the incentive investments in Tanzania and in Zanzibar, the available investment opportunities, and the exemptions and facilities provided to investors.

