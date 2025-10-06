MUSCAT: The first batch of wind turbines destined for the Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind-based Independent Power Projects (IPPs), under development at sites within the concession area of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Duqm this month.

Both IPPs are being developed by a joint venture comprising OQ Alternative Energy (51 per cent) — a wholly owned subsidiary of the integrated energy group OQ and TotalEnergies (49 per cent), the French-based global multi-energy company.

Renewable energy generated from the two wind farms, together with power from the North Oman Solar IPP (also under construction within PDO’s Block 6 licence), will be supplied to PDO under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at agreed tariffs. The OQAE–TotalEnergies joint venture will continue to own and operate the projects for the duration of the PPAs.

Scheduled for delivery at the Port of Duqm starting this month are a total of 36 turbines (18 each for Riyah-1 and Riyah-2), each rated at 6.5 MW, giving the projects a combined capacity of 234 MW. The turbines are being supplied by Goldwind, a leading Chinese manufacturer, which was awarded the contract to deliver its acclaimed GWH-182 high-efficiency, climate-adapted turbine model — specifically engineered for Oman’s desert conditions.

According to Goldwind, the turbines installed at Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 will collectively displace around 740,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to removing 160,000 cars from the road.

“These projects will supply green electricity to PDO's transmission network through long-term power purchase agreements. This represents a pioneering model for integrating renewable energy into the traditional fossil fuel sector, demonstrating Oman’s strong commitment to decarbonising its oil and gas industry”, Goldwind noted.

Notably, EPC contractor Huadong Engineering Corporation — a subsidiary of Chinese contracting giant PowerChina — has already commenced construction works at Nimr in the south of PDO’s concession, where the wind IPPs will be located. Meanwhile, the North Oman Solar project is coming up at Saih Al Nihayda in the north.

Recently, Hareket, a leading Turkish company specialising in heavy-lifting, project transportation and cargo engineering, announced that it has been contracted to support the transportation, installation and assembly of the 36 wind turbines. As part of its brief, the company will transport 91-metre-long blades — the longest ever to be moved in Oman — along a 387-kilometre desert route from Port of Duqm to the Nimr site.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Hareket ranks among the world’s largest heavy transport companies and the leading crane operators by total lifting capacity. Its Oman operations are set to run from November 2025 to March 2026.

Hareket CEO Abdullah Altunkum commented: “Thanks to our 68 years of experience and strategic investments, we are taking on major roles in projects across three continents and diverse geographies. To date, Hareket has contributed to projects providing over 6,100 MW of energy. This project, which will become Oman’s second-largest wind power plant upon completion, is proof that Hareket is becoming an increasingly influential player in the global arena.”

Looking ahead, a sizable portion of Oman’s future requirement for wind turbines — supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s growing portfolio of renewable and green hydrogen projects — is expected to be met locally through Mawarid Turbines, a majority state-backed manufacturing venture currently under early development at the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZAD).

