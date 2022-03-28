DUBAI: Government officials and experts from around the globe are convening in Dubai this week at the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022) to address some of the most urgent issues and challenges currently facing humanity.

State leaders, senior government officials, heads of international organisations, and global experts will participate in dozens of sessions to discuss and highlight global challenges and their potential solutions.

The sessions will also focus on future developments in various sectors and how to leverage them to benefit societies and help build a sustainable world for future generations.

The WGS2022, held at Expo 2020 Dubai on 29-30 March, will host more than 4,000 individuals from 190 countries. An illustrious group of speakers, including senior government officials, heads of international organisations and bodies, heads of international companies and prominent private sector leaders will participate in more than 110 sessions and 15 global forums.

Among the most prominent leaders participating in the WGS2022 are Wavel Ramkalawan, President, Republic of Seychelles, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Philip Mpango, Vice President, Tanzania, Faisal Naseem, Vice President, Maldives, His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, The Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister, Uganda, Mohamed Béavogui, Prime Minister, Guinea, Rt. Hon. Ngirente Edouard, Prime Minister, Rwanda, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of the Republic of Antigua and Barbuda, Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, and Supattanapong Punmeechow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Thailand.

A group of leaders from international organisations will participate in the sessions, including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Matthias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, Catherine Russell, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), William Magwood, Director-General, Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Patricia Reverdy, Executive Secretary, European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization and Gilbert F. Houngbo, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The leaders of regional organisations include Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and in a conversation session, the world-renowned heart surgeon, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, will talk about his scientific and humanitarian achievements.

More than 50 leaders from governments outside the UAE will participate in the sessions, including presidents, prime ministers, ministers, senior officials in international organisations and bodies, experts, scientists, heads of private companies, thinkers and futurists.

They include: H.R.H Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Frederick Kempe, CEO of the Atlantic Council, Belinda Paluku, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Albania, Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the United Mexican States, Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Kingdom of Bahrain, Jeon Hae cheol, Minister of the Interior, South Korea, Eugene Willemsen, CEO, Africa, Middle East, South Asia, PepsiCo, Bob Kolasky, Chair of the OECD Risk Forum, Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO, Binance, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO, FTX, Joel Dietz, Founder and CEO, Metametaverse, Dr. Nadine Hashash-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie, Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, General Director, Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO), Camilo Alberto Enciso Vanegas, Director, Anticorruption Institute, Barbara Ubaldi, Head of Digital Government and Data Unit, OECD, Dr. Sama Bilbao y León, Director General, World Nuclear Association and Mohammed Khalifa Rahma, Director Air Transport Bureau, ICAO.

WGS2022 will host more than 110 sessions, in addition to 15 global forums that discuss the most prominent future trends in vital sectors. WGS2022 also coincides with the conclusion of the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai, making it the largest global gathering of its kind and the most important event on the agenda of decision makers in more than 190 countries.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, said that the agenda of the World Government Summit 2022, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is full of plenary and interactive sessions that explore the future of the world in a number of key sectors.

He said: "The World Government Summit 2022 witnesses high-level international participation, which confirms its established global position as the largest global gathering of its kind in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. By coinciding with the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the most prominent global event in 2021 and 2022, WGS2022 will be a global laboratory for ideas and visions for the future of the world in the post-pandemic era."

The minister continued: "The World Government Summit, under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', continues to consolidate its international position as the main global event for developing the applications and innovations of future government models, and for advancing inspiring ideas and experiences. Its themes and sessions have been carefully selected to keep pace with the most prominent global developments and challenges in an effort to find effective solutions that contribute to achieving a better future for humanity."

The World Government Summit 2022 is the largest and most important comprehensive global event that brings together governments, international organisations, entrepreneurs, major companies and the private sector within one platform aimed at forming a system of future opportunities. It is also in line with global efforts to recover from the pandemic.

This year's edition of the World Government Summit features a comprehensive range of themes and topics via 110 strategic sessions, through which the government of the UAE, along with leaders of other governments and experts will seek to achieve unified goals.

The first day of the summit starts with an address from Mohammed Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization. He will explore the future of governments around the world. Next, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Davos, will deliver a keynote called ‘Our World Today: Why Governments Must Act Now’.

That will be followed by a keynote speech from Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, titled, ‘Our World Today: Why Governments Must Act Now?’ Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Frederick Kempe, CEO of the Atlantic Council, Dr. George Friedman, Founder and Chairman of Geopolitical Futures magazine, and Dr. Pippa Malmgren, economist and former advisor to the President of the United States, will participate in a session entitled ‘Are we ready for a new world order?’.

On the world energy outlook in the post-oil era, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates will speak in a plenary session entitled ‘Is the World Ready for a World Beyond Oil’? On the topic of climate change, WGS2022 will host a plenary session entitled ‘Financing the Future of Our Planet’, in which Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, will speak.

That’s followed by a special main address from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

On the future of the aviation sector, a panel session entitled 'What is the Next Destination for Aviation?’, will see the participation of Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Sir Tim Clark, CEO Emirates Airline, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI and The Hon. Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Nigeria.

The first day of the summit will also include a plenary conversation session with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, followed by ‘The Next Big Merger: Governments and Technology’ Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM will address WGS2022.

Then WGS2022 will witness a special session on Umm Al Quwain’s Strategy with H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, UAE.

The ‘Redrawing Trade Routes’ session will focus on the changes taking place on the world trade map, with Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will speak in a plenary session entitled ‘What is The Future of Arab Alliances in a Fragmented World’.

Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, Director General, Dubai Municipality will deliver a talk on ‘Operating Cities of Tomorrow’, followed by the Dubai International Award for Best Practices presented by the UN-Habitat and Dubai Municipality.

And that is followed by ‘A Promising Future: Accelerating Arab Youth’ with H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Wrapping up day one’s plenary sessions is His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, will speak in a session entitled ‘Ajman 2030: Local Goals for Global Agenda’ that focuses on the emirate's future plans and efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

On its first day, WGS2022 will host a variety of key sessions at several forums, including future trends of global governance, actioning sustainability, and governing the future of cities and mobility.

The second and final day of WGS 2022 will host main addresses by David Malpass, President, World Bank Group; Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships; and Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman AlJaser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will speak in a plenary session titled ‘Comprehensive Industrial Ecosystems: Driving National Growth’.

This will follow another plenary session titled ‘Governing Peaceful Energy for Global Prosperity’ with the participation of Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, William Magwood, Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).

That will be followed by a main address from Main Address Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman AlJaser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

The last day of the summit will also witness a conversation between the first female minister in the history of the UAE, Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, and the youngest minister in the world, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Catherine Russell, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will speak in a session on ‘Investing in Children: A Roadmap for Sustainable Futures’.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, speaks in a session entitled ‘Are we Pandemic-Proof for the Future?’.

That will be followed by a keynote speech from Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

And a keynote speech will be given on the second day of the summit by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, and Matthias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, UAE, will speak on ‘Building Cities of the Future’, before Jeon Hae-cheol, Minister of Interior and Safety, Korea gives a main address.

That will be followed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will speak in a plenary session entitled ‘Shaping a Green Future’, which will precede a speech from António Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations on the question: ‘Is Our World Today - Our World of Tomorrow?’ Day two will also see the annual WGS Awards Ceremony. And day two will conclude with a special address from Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, UAE on the topic ‘In the Emirates, the Impossible is Always Possible’.

The second day of WGS 2022 will host a number of side sessions as part of key themes that include Government Strategy and Dynamics, Futureproofing of Urban Governments, and Empowering Societal Resilience.

During WGS2022, the winner of the highly anticipated Best Minister Award winners will be announced. This award commends the extraordinary work of government ministers who have demonstrated service excellence in the public sector, and have designed and implemented successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives to advance socioeconomic development for their constituents. The award serves to inspire and encourage government leaders to promote innovation in dealing with present and future global issues.

WGS2022 will feature 15 global forums, organised in partnership with international organisations, global technology leaders, pioneering companies, and non-government organisations, to identify and highlight crucial trends in vital sectors, as well as inform policies, strategies and plans to advance the preparedness of governments.

The list of forums includes six new forums, such as the Global Metaverse Forum, the Global Crypto Forum, and the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum. The inaugural Investopia Summit, the Arab Meeting for Youth Leaders and the Arab Government Administration Forum will appear on the WGS stage for the first time.

Throughout the two-day summit, the other nine forums include the Climate Change Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Global Energy Forum, the SDGs in Action, the Women in Government Forum, the Government Services Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum and the TIME 100 Gala.

At WGS2022, 20 in-depth knowledge reports will be published, commissioned in partnership with key global research institutions. The reports will address vital topics on the agendas of world governments, such as economic diversification, knowledge economies, health, education, technology, leadership, sustainable development, environmental challenges, and climate change.

Through these leading knowledge reports, WGS seeks to enhance international dialogue on priority trends and issues, to inform government planning for the next decade. These knowledge reports support WGS as a global platform for governments shaping the future, and as an incubator for the innovation and design of future governments.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed