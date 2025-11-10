MUSCAT - Visit Oman — part of OMRAN Group — has announced a strategic partnership with Bókun, a Tripadvisor company and one of the world’s leading booking-management and distribution platforms for tours, activities and travel experiences. The agreement was signed during Visit Oman’s participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Through this collaboration, Visit Oman will integrate its portfolio of experiences and travel services into Bókun’s global ecosystem, connecting Omani suppliers with thousands of online travel agencies (OTAs) and digital channels worldwide. By enabling direct access to an extensive international distribution network, the integration will help expand the reach of Omani tourism offerings and strengthen their presence across key global markets.

This partnership marks a major step forward in enhancing Oman’s digital tourism reach, amplifying destination visibility and empowering local partners with seamless access to international markets in real time. It also reflects Visit Oman’s broader efforts to adopt modern digital solutions that support the growth of the tourism sector and align with national objectives to boost competitiveness and international exposure.

Bókun — founded in Iceland — is recognised for providing a comprehensive suite of tools that support tourism operators in managing bookings, organising their operations and enhancing their global presence. The platform offers access to more than 27,000 connections with OTAs, resellers and suppliers. Its digital ecosystem allows suppliers to connect their tourism experiences and services with global distribution channels.

In recent months, OMRAN Group has advanced Oman’s global tourism positioning through two notable agreements: its acquisition of a stake in UnderTheDoormat Group, supporting the integration of Oman’s accommodation assets into the global rentals market and a strategic term sheet with TUI Group to strengthen the Sultanate of Oman’s visibility as a year-round destination. Building on this national momentum, Visit Oman continues to broaden its international partnerships — a direction further reinforced by its new collaboration with Bókun.

The partnership reinforces Oman’s commitment to strengthening its tourism infrastructure, widening global outreach and supporting long-term sector growth in line with Oman Vision 2040.

